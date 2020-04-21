University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, TV’s most intense physical and psychological test, returned for its second series to date on Monday, April 20th.

Channel 4 have twelve new celebrity recruits ready to take on the brutal challenge, which last year saw only former footballer Wayne Bridge complete.

The first series of Celebrity SAS was part of the network’s Stand Up To Cancer programming. This spring has seen Bake Off return for its SU2C celebrity special, but the first episode of Celebrity SAS 2020 has not mentioned that it is fundraising for the charity. This has lead some to wonder whether the celebs are participating for a pay check, or whether they are in it to test themselves.

So, do the celebrities get paid on Celebrity SAS 2020?

Meet the Celebrity SAS 2020 cast

The 2020 cast of celebs is chockablock with reality TV royalty from TOWIE’s Joey Essex to former glamour model and media personality Katie Price.

Also signed up is Rudimental DJ Leon Rolle, Countryfile’s Helen Skelton, Jack Maynard of YouTube fame, boxer Tony Bellew and former footballer Josh Fashanu.

TV stars Anthea Turner, Brendan Cole, Nikki Sanderson, radio DJ Yasmin Evans and Paralympian Lauren Steadman complete the lineup.

Do the celebs get paid?

Unconfirmed.

Last series, the celebrities definitely did not get paid, as it was a charity Stand Up To Cancer special. But as they are not fundraising this series, they are potentially being paid for enrolling themselves in the SAS programme.

It’s hard to see why anyone would subject to torturous activity without being able to reap some kind of reward…

Many other challenge reality TV shows such as I’m A Celebrity pay their participants. So if Celebrity SAS isn’t fundraising, then it could be that they pay the celebs.

