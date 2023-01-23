SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for series 8 on Channel 4, and this time it’s Jungle Hell with new DS Chris Oliver. Fans may also be wondering where Remi is on the new SAS: Who Dares Wins series.

Twenty ordinary men and women will enter jungle hell, in Thung Ui, North Vietnam, to attempt to complete the punishing jungle phase of SAS selection.

We take a look into SAS: Who Dares Wins’ new DS Chris Oliver and why Remi won’t be appearing in the new series.

Who is Chris Oliver on SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Chris Oliver is a 40-year-old former Special Forces Operator and Royal Marine Mountain Leader, with 16 years of combat experience.

Oliver joined the military at 16 and served within the elite Special Boat Service, alongside fellow DS Foxy.

The SAS: Who Dares Wins newbie isn’t completely new to the show. In fact, Chris helped plan the first series.

When asked by Channel 4 if he would be a soft touch, Chris said: “The recruits should be under no illusions. Any of them who believe that I will be a soft touch will be in for a shock! Any recruit who doesn’t play by the rules will pay the price.”

Billy says Chris will make it the ‘most brutal show to date’

Billy Billingham is stepping up to Chief Instructor in this series, and he’s the top man for the job as his military career started in the jungle back in 1984.

Speaking on new DS Chris Oliver, Billy said: “Having Chris support me and the rest of the DS will, without a doubt, make this the most brutal show to date. I know Chris brings a proven operational past, as I was his Chief Instructor during Special Forces training over a decade ago.”

When asked what he thinks Chris will bring to the series, Billy said: “Chris will bring new individual talent and valuable knowledge from which the DS and recruits will benefit.”

Where is Remi on SAS: Who Dares Wins?

As per Radio Times, Remi was unable to take part this year due to other projects he’d committed to. Therefore, Chris Oliver has stepped in.

Adeleke joined the show for season 7 last year and was also featured on the fourth celebrity edition. He took over from Melvyn Downes, who joined in 2021.

Remi is currently starring on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox.

