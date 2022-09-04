









Curtis Pritchard revealed to Reality Titbit that he was given “just enough food to survive” during his time on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. He also said that he would put salt on his meals to regain sodium levels.

As the 2022 version of the grueling challenge gets underway, a line-up of brave celebrities are seen being gassed while trying to escape, having to fight each other, and even jumping out of a helicopter into the sea.

We sat down with the celebrities who tried to impress the DS staff this year. From the water being cut off while showering due to laughing too much, to lack of sleep and small meals, Curtis and his co-stars spilled the tea.

Curtis talks SAS: Who Dares Wins

Curtis, who broke his shoulder a year before the show, was still recovering when he first touched base in Jordan. However, he said it was more the day-to-day living that he found most difficult on Who Dares Wins.

He said an extra hour of sleep was always needed, and that you would have a lack of it due to the freezing cold temperatures at night and “not knowing when a challenge would come”.

The dancer revealed that he went in open-minded, but knew it would be tough mentally. In a press roundtable, he said:

I enjoyed it, and took it step-by-step. Once, they cut off our water as we were laughing too much in the shower. I was still recovering and had to make sure I kept stretching, but once I did that first challenge, I really relaxed.

Curtis also said during a press roundtable that it was “good to reunite with Amber [Gill]” and that they supported each other there, adding: “We had that deeper connection because we’ve been through a massive programme together.”

‘We were given just enough food to survive’

Curtis revealed that they were given “just enough food to survive” and that he would put salt on his meals to regain his sodium levels. Being 6 ft 3, the former Love Island star initially joked that they “didn’t eat” during the show.

He added: “It made you realise that you can survive on such little food if you want to. I was a heavy guy.” His brother AJ said he would try to make meals last as long as possible, but knew DS staff could order a challenge at any moment.

The former Strictly dancer said that he would drink more water if he ever felt hungry, revealing that for one meal, they were each given one bowl of potatoes with one spoonful of tuna on top.

Co-star Jennifer Ellison said that, during her audition over Zoom, she was told they would not be stopped from eating and would be “given food for peak performance”. She also said that she felt ” so hungry and so weak” in the process.

Celebrity SAS meals include porridge

Several of this year’s celebrities claim that they barely ate during the show. AJ told Reality Titbit that on one day, they had a bowl of soup, before adding that the “food was horrific but just enough to make you tick over”.

Jonathan revealed all about their diets while on SAS. He said that they eat a small portion of water-based porridge oats for breakfast and that they could have tea or coffee, but were not allowed to add milk.

For lunch, they would have lentils and were once given chicken and rice – which Jonathan said was a “celebration”. He also said that they were treated to meatballs and pasta for another meal, but claimed the rations were “abysmal”.

Sometimes, the celebrities were given bananas and toast, but Jonathan said it was “all stale and not good food”. So really, the contestants do go through a realistic SAS selection process!

