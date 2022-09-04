









Spoilers: Fatima Whitbread had already showed she was a tough cookie to crack by the first episode of this year’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. She first impressed the DS by not seeming phased by the gas challenge.

The former javelin athlete is the eldest contestant in the 2022 show at 61 years old. However, Fatima’s age didn’t stop her from getting just as involved as her co-stars, who she revealed were a “remarkable young group of people”.

During one of the toughest challenges of the series – the helicopter task where each contestant is instructed to jump into the sea from a huge height – Fatima seriously injured herself, but didn’t want to leave the process yet.

From Channel 4. Picture Publicist: Alice Squires Photographer: Pete Dadds

Fatima talks SAS: Who Dares Wins

Fatima, who the DS staff spoke highly of from the moment she excelled in the gas challenge, was aware she was the oldest in the group, but knew she was “very capable” of taking part in the gruelling show.

She opened up on how she had to use the tactic of mind over matter, and how Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is her “type of thing” due to having to be very tough physically in her former javelin days.

The contestant, who was voted Britain’s Sports Personality of the year in 1987, reveals on the show that she is “quite self-driven” and is her own motivator, and told Reality Titbit that “everything is done at a million miles an hour”.

Fatima spoke about her gratitude for the entire experience during a press roundtable, revealing:

The backpacks are heavy, they don’t intend you to have a good time with it but I’m very appreciate of it. You know you’re capable, and you feel safe in their [DS staff] hands, but you also know they will make you pay. There’s nothing they are going to give you that you can’t cope with. They’ve experienced life and death.

The mother to one son, Ryan, also said that she had to throw a punch at Love Island’s Amber Gill. She added that the fighting challenge “threw everybody into chaos” as everybody had grown so close by that point.

She cracked three ribs in a challenge

The athlete cracked three ribs after jumping out of a helicopter during filming. Despite the pain she was in, Fatima was not prepared to leave the process early on, so she “stayed with it”. She spoke of the moment:

When I jumped out of the helicopter, I cracked three ribs but I didn’t want to leave the process at that stage. So I stayed with it. Anyone who has had cracked ribs will know that trying to get off the bed alone is a nightmare.

She knew Shannon was aware of her injury, who kept telling Fatima to go to the medical team. The pro boxer said:

I knew she had hurt herself, and kept saying, ‘Go to medical’. I knew she wouldn’t want to bow out of that, so I was holding her hand, lifting her bag up. I didn’t want her to go but I could see she was in so much pain.

Channel 4 has been contacted by Reality Titbit for comment.

The athlete made ‘friends for life’

Fatima revealed she “made friends for life” with her co-stars, describing each and every one of them as “faithful”. She opened up about how the younger contestants were very supportive of her throughout the process, and said:

I became like the old mother hen. The show had a remarkable young group of people that were very caring. During the series, you connect and bond with people. It was lovely to be among them.

She spoke highly of co-star Shannon Courtenay, who she said helped her in the process. Fatima is seen supporting Pete Wicks in the first episode, and relates to DS staff Rudy Reyes for a similar upbringing in children’s homes.

