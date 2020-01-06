University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The toughest and most brutal show on the television is back once again with twenty-five new recruits ready to be put through their paces.

SAS: Who Dares Wins returned to Channel 4 on Sunday, January 5th with Ant, Foxy and all of the DS in tow.

But with ringleader Ant Middleton now back in the limelight, many questions about the show’s leader have been raised. In particular, one major thing about his past has arisen.

So, has Ant Middleton been in prison? What for and for how long?

Has Ant Middleton been in prison?

Yes.

To the surprise of many, Ant Middleton – ex-military Special Forces commander – has actually been in prison after assaulting two police officers.

The incident happened in back in 2013 in Ant’s hometown of Chelmsford, Essex. Following a night out, Ant’s pals got into a brawl with another group of men. Ant was not initially involved in the event and actually broke it up, but when the police arrived on the scene and asked Ant to leave, he lashed out.

What did Ant say about his prison stint?

Ant has not shied away from his past. In his autobiographies, Ant has referenced the event and even spoken to the press about the incident.

Speaking to The Sun back in 2016, Ant said:

That night was a turning point in my life but did not ruin my life. It was a clash of authority. I just lost my temper. A little conflict happened which turned physical. I’ve regretted it ever since. It’s one of the biggest regrets I’ve had in my life.

How long was Ant in prison for?

Ant Middleton’s offence earned him a 14 month sentence but he only served 4 months in total. Ant was released early for good behaviour.

While he was in prison, Ant worked predominantly as a prison floor-mopper. But he also had the role of gym orderly and teaching English to those unable to read or write.

Although Ant has explained that this chequered moment from his past has helped him grow as a person, it seems that some are still not impressed with his behaviour. One SAS: Who Dares Wins viewer Tweeted: “Ant Middleton always bangs on about respect and discipline but went to prison for four months for assaulting two police officers in a nightclub.”

Seems not everyone’s a fan!

I can't be the only girl who thinks that Ant Middleton is not attractive in the slightest. He's arrogant and a fraud. 'all about respect' but went to prison for assaulting 2 police officers🥴🥴 — Em (@EmmaJordan02) January 5, 2020

