SAS: Who Dares Wins follows 25 male and female UK civilians as they put themselves through two weeks of insane physical and mental pain.

Attempting to prove that they can complete a punishing SAS-style training camp, what the recruits of the 2020 series don’t know is that one of the contestants competing beside them has already been in training for 10 years.

If you spot a recruit casually schooling all the other cast members in boxing and completing each assault course in record time then you may have noticed this year’s ‘mole’.

Meet Jamie ‘Jay’ Morton, recruit number 4 and the undercover SAS specialist of series 6.

How to watch SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020

SAS: Who Dares Wins has returned to Channel 4 for its sixth instalment, with chief instructor Ant Middleton and his band of bad-ass military enforcers Olly, Billy and Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox.

The series launches on Sunday, January 5th at 9 pm on Channel 4. It airs for six weekly episodes.

Although broadcasting over several weeks on C4, the recruits are only on camp for two weeks.

Who is new staff member Jamie?

The newbie on the scene is 36-year-old Jamie, who left the SAS in 2019 following 10 years of service.

Jamie will act as the ‘mole’ in camp, acting like a normal recruit (recruit 4) but, in fact, reporting back to the course generals as a spy.

It’s Jamie’s job to act like the contestants’ friend in order to dig deep into their emotional state and decipher who is the weak link among the team. At the midpoint of the course, Jamie will shock his fellow recruits by admitting that he is a mole – who really goes by the name Jay – and join the directing staff to dish out punishments.

Speaking of his time on the show, Jamie said: “Making friends is all part of it. I’d stand out and potentially blow my cover if I didn’t gain any one’s trust and befriend people. Making friends was all part of doing my job for my fellow DS.”

That said, interviews with other recruits made it appear that Jamie’s secret identity wasn’t as camouflage as he may have first thought. Recruit Kim Ngo told Channel 4:

I had my suspicions. A couple times I’d shout over to him when he was laying down with his beanie over his face “Jamie! You’re the mole aren’t you?” and I’d see a little smirk at the side of his mouth.

As with all previous series, Ant Middleton is the leader of the gang. He’s the one who enjoys being very shouty and loves to go out of his way to break down recruits with intense interrogations about their personal lives.

A veteran in military operations not only in the SAS but Parachute Squadron and Royal Marines, the 39-year-old is now a well-known TV personality with his own spin-off shows, such as Extreme Everest, where he recorded his ascent of the highest peak in the world.

Jason Fox, known as Foxy, is also a recognisable face thanks to his work outside of the SAS. He documented the pearls of the drug industry in South America through a Channel 4 documentary named Meet the Drug Lords: Inside the Real Narcos.

Olly and Billy also boast a wealth of military experience and have moved into TV while also publishing autobiographies since leaving the SAS.

Where is SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 filmed?

The 2020 series of SAS: Who Dares Wins was filmed in Scotland.

Dubbed the ‘spiritual home’ of the SAS, instructors Ant, Ollie, Foxy and Billy all completed parts of their military training in Scotland, which is the birthplace of David Stirling, the founder of the SAS.

The team chose Scotland due to its rugged coastline, volatile weather and harsh landscapes, dropping the 25-strong crew onto a remote Scottish island.

