SAS: Who Dares Wins is just hotting up having launched on Sunday, January 6th.

The Channel 4 series will continue running every Sunday for six episodes, with 25 recruits whittled down to just one winner.

Putting the fresh-faced civilian recruits through their paces are Ant Middleton, Jason Fox, Billy and Ollie. Who are they? What are their achievements? And which one was Angelina Jolie’s bodyguard?

Who is Ant Middleton?

Ant Middleton is the chief instructor on SAS: Who Dares Wins. He’s a sort of Gordan Ramsay of the military world with a hard-to-please persona and phenomenal vocabulary when it comes to swearing.

The 38-year-old is a veteran military expert who first joined the military ranks in 1997 at the age of 16.

He went on to represent the Royal Marines, 9 Parachute Squadron Royal and Special Boat Service. His huge wealth of military experience and skills means that he is one of few that have served in the ‘holy trinity’ of the U.K’s elite special forces.

Ant moved into TV when he headed the team of four in SAS: Who Dares Wins series 1, back in 2015, and has gone on to present solo shows such as Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton.

Who is Jason Fox?

Jason is sort of second in command when it comes to Who Dares Wins.

Again, the 41-year-old a military veteran with a ton of experience, serving in the U.K Special Forces Agent and served in the Royal Marines for 20 years.

Foxy also presented C4 production Meet the Drug Lords: Inside the Real Narcos, investigating drug trafficking across South and Latin America in a three-part series.

SAS: Who Dares Wins – Ollie

Getting far less camera time is Ollie Ollerton – real name Matthew Ollie Ollerton.

Ollie is a former Special Forces Soldier who has supported Ant and Foxy throughout the various series, particularly in interrogation scenes.

He served as a Royal Marine Commando touring Northern Ireland and Iraq before joining the special boat service.

Ollie is now the founder and managing director at Break-Point, a fitness and performance company designed by former special force experts to make anyone as tough as nails.

SAS: Who Dares Wins – Billy

Billy goes by the full name of Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham.

Perhaps the most interesting of all the characters, Billy was once Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s bodyguard!

Billy served in the SAS for 27 years receiving an MBE for leading a mission in Iraq to rescue a Brit hostage in the process.

It was after retirement from the service when he turned to the celebrity bodyguard gig – he’s basically Liam Neeson in Taken.

