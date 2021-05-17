How to apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 - selection process and entry requirements!











The sixth season of SAS: Who Dares Wins kicked off on Sunday, May 9th and quickly proved that it’s not afraid to break out of its tried and tested format.

The Channel 4 series follows 20 civilian recruits as they attempt to survive a brutal 10-day SAS-style military camp, developed by hardened military vets Ant Middleton and Jason Fox. This time around, they included a secret ‘mole’ who fed information from the recruits to the DS.

The inclusion of a spy and the return to the ‘spiritual home’ of the SAS in rugged Scotland has made this year’s competition the toughest to date.

Think you can do better? Here’s how to apply for the next series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

How to apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins

Applications for SAS: Who Dares Wins season 7 are currently open.

The seventh series is thought to be filming between the 9th and 26th September 2021.

Channel 4 announced that they were looking for more recruits on Instagram, and the application process is officially active. You can view the application form here.

SAS: Who Dares Wins application criteria

There are certain requirements that you are expected to meet before pressing ahead with your application.

The rules are as follows:

You must be between the ages of 18-44

You must be a British Citizen, Irish Republic Citizen, British Commonwealth Citizen or hold dual nationality with one of the afore-mentioned

If you are a British Commonwealth Citizen you must have legitimately resided int he UK for a period of 5 years immediately prior to applying to be on the show

Must be at least 158cm (5.1”) tall and weigh at last 50kg (8 stone)

You must not be serving in the armed forces

You must be in peak physical and mental health

On top of this, there are several interview stages before the 25-hand-picked recruits are selected.

This includes various fitness tests, which you must pass.

Press-ups – a minimum of 44 in two minutes

Sit-ups – a minimum of 50 in two minutes

Static jump onto a platform 1.45m high.

Jerry can test – carry two 20kg weights over a distance of 120m in two minutes.

A Beep test with the level of 10.1 (1.5 mile run in 9 minutes 30 seconds).

SAS Who Dares Wins 2021 location: Raasay

The 2021 series is filmed in Raasay, Scotland.

Raasay, which is known for its difficult terrain and challenging weather, is where the series has been filmed for the 2020 series.

Meanwhile, the 2019 series was filmed high up in the Andes Mountains in Central Chile, in an abandoned ex-military forward operating base.

Why did the show change to include women?

For the first time in history, the British Ministry of Defence has changed their selection criteria for the SAS, allowing women to apply in 2019.

To reflect the military changes, SAS: Who Dares Wins welcomed both male and female recruits for last year’s show and will pit them against one other with no rules changes based on gender.

It is assumed this will continue for the next series too.

