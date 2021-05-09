Apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins season 7 now - 2022 applications open!

As a new season of SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday, May 9th 2021, we find out if you can apply for the next season.
The gruelling competitive series welcomes 21 new recruits to the show, as well as a brand new DS. Melvyn Downes joins ex-special forces soldiers Ant Middleton, Jason Fox and Billy Billingham in Scotland this year.
So, think you’ve got what it takes to take on SAS: Who Dares Wins? Find out about the application process here.
Can you apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins season 7?
Yes! Applications for SAS: Who Dares Wins season 7 are currently open.
The seventh series is thought to be filming between the 9th and 26th September 2021.
Channel 4 announced that they were looking for more recruits on Instagram, and the application process is officially active. You can view the application form here.
SAS: Who Dares Wins application process explored
Unlike other reality TV shows, SAS: Who Dares Wins has a long list of requirements from their participants. There is a specific eligibility criteria that, if you do not pass, unfortunately, you will not be chosen.
Here are some of the application requirements from candidates:
- You must be between the ages of 18-44
- You must be a British Citizen, Irish Republic Citizen, British Commonwealth Citizen or hold dual nationality with one of the afore-mentioned
- If you are a British Commonwealth Citizen you must have legitimately resided in the UK for a period of 5 years immediately prior to applying to be on the show
- Must be at least 158cm (5’1”) tall and weigh at least 50kg (8 stone)
- You must not be serving in the armed forces
- You must be in peak physical and mental health
More requirements can be viewed on the application form.
SAS: Who Dares Wins season 7 potential release date
The first two series of SAS: Who Dares Wins were released in October 2015 then October 2016. The following three series were released in January (2018, 2019, 2020).
Season 6 is thought to have been filmed in the autumn of 2020, given that is when Covid-19 restrictions were eased. This could be why season 6 has a start date in May 2021.
Filming for SAS: Who Dares Wins is set to take place in September 2021, which means that it is likely season 7 will be released around a similar time – potentially May 2022.
