Apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins season 7 now - 2022 applications open!











As a new season of SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday, May 9th 2021, we find out if you can apply for the next season.

The gruelling competitive series welcomes 21 new recruits to the show, as well as a brand new DS. Melvyn Downes joins ex-special forces soldiers Ant Middleton, Jason Fox and Billy Billingham in Scotland this year.

So, think you’ve got what it takes to take on SAS: Who Dares Wins? Find out about the application process here.

SAS: Who Dares Wins

Can you apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins season 7?

Yes! Applications for SAS: Who Dares Wins season 7 are currently open.

The seventh series is thought to be filming between the 9th and 26th September 2021.

Channel 4 announced that they were looking for more recruits on Instagram, and the application process is officially active. You can view the application form here.

SAS: Who Dares Wins application process explored

Unlike other reality TV shows, SAS: Who Dares Wins has a long list of requirements from their participants. There is a specific eligibility criteria that, if you do not pass, unfortunately, you will not be chosen.

Here are some of the application requirements from candidates:

You must be between the ages of 18-44

You must be a British Citizen, Irish Republic Citizen, British Commonwealth Citizen or hold dual nationality with one of the afore-mentioned

If you are a British Commonwealth Citizen you must have legitimately resided in the UK for a period of 5 years immediately prior to applying to be on the show

Must be at least 158cm (5’1”) tall and weigh at least 50kg (8 stone)

You must not be serving in the armed forces

You must be in peak physical and mental health

More requirements can be viewed on the application form.

SAS: Who Dares Wins season 7 potential release date

The first two series of SAS: Who Dares Wins were released in October 2015 then October 2016. The following three series were released in January (2018, 2019, 2020).

Season 6 is thought to have been filmed in the autumn of 2020, given that is when Covid-19 restrictions were eased. This could be why season 6 has a start date in May 2021.

Filming for SAS: Who Dares Wins is set to take place in September 2021, which means that it is likely season 7 will be released around a similar time – potentially May 2022.

