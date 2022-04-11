SAS: Who Dares Wins fans beg for Ant Middleton to return after sudden exit













SAS: Who Dares Wins’ viewers have been begging for Ant Middleton to make a comeback to the show despite his sudden exit after last season.

When it comes to their favourite TV hosts, fans will go above and beyond for their beloved presenters. Especially when they have left a significant mark on the series.

Brit Ant Middleton was replaced with American Rudy Reyes for the new Channel 4 season, which aired on April 10. However, not all viewers were happy with the changes as recruits were put to the test in the brutal show.

What is SAS: Who Dares Wins about?

For two weeks straight, 20 recruits will be under intense training in which their physical and mental strength will be challenged.

Channel 4’s military television program replicates the United Kingdom Special Forces training courses.

In the course, there is not a winner, but survivors. Nonetheless, recruits can be eliminated as well as choose to withdraw themselves from the course voluntarily.

For the first time in the series, the course will take place in Jordan overseas. The show has been previously filmed on the remote island of Raasay, in the Scottish Hebrides.

What happened to Ant Middleton and why isn’t he on SAS?

According to the Metro, Ant Middleton was axed from the show after making comments over the BLM movement and Covid-19.

In a now-deleted tweet, the 48-year-old Brit wrote:

”The extreme left against the extreme right. When did two wrongs make a right. It was only matter of time. BLM and EDL are not welcome on our streets, absolute scum.”

As a result, the star received a lot of backlash over the tweet. Ant later wrote another post where he insisted that his words had been misunderstood.

Where is Ant Middleton now?

SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Ant Middleton was dropped from the broadcaster over different “views and values”, writes the MEN.

A spokesperson said at the time: “Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins. Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.”

Ant shared on social media after Channel 4’s announcement; “After 5 incredible years I’ve decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK. Big respect to my fellow DS – it’s been a journey I’ll never forget. Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is. Really excited about the future and what’s coming this year.”

Ant has since been leading recruits in the Australian version of the show, and also appeared alongside Rebel Wilson, in the Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking, which aired on Sky.

Viewers beg for Ant Middleton’s return

However, fans were left disappointed with the change of dynamics in the show, and some even begged for Ant Middleton to return.

The former military man has been replaced by Rudy Reyes – ex-United States Recon Marine and the program’s newest chief instructor. Rudy is accompanied by former US Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke as well as last season’s Britons, Jason Fox, and Mark Billingham.

Nonetheless, fans appeared unsatisfied.

