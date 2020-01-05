University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

January’s TV schedule is really kickstarting 2020 with a bang, as a brand new season of SAS: Who Dares Wins lands on our screens on Sunday, January 5th.

The intense military boot camp meets reality TV series returns to Channel 4 for their biggest series to date. This time around, twenty-five new recruits are heading to Scotland to brace the unforgiving Highlands in traditional SAS training-style.

One of this year’s most talked about recruits is “Number 7,” AKA Mark AKA drag queen Cybil War.

So, who is Cybil War? Find out about her performing past as a drag queen before her SAS: Who Dares Wins appearance and more about why she signed up to the show!

Meet Mark/Cybil War

Mark is a 31-year-old Marketing Manager by day, working for a software company in London. By night, Mark becomes Cybil War, drag queen extraordinaire.

Cybil does it all, from club promoting, Doing, and running her own monthly club night called Cybil’s House.

When Mark moved to New York for work back in 2014, he embraced his drag-self when he met a group of Brooklyn queens at a barbecue. Although he had previously gone out as Cybil at a British club night called Sink the Pink, Mark embraced Cybil when living in New York.

Cybil first competed at Merrie Cherry’s show ‘Dragnet’ in New York and placed third. Her career then took off professionally from there!

ALL THE GOOD STUFF: Start dates for the must-watch reality TV shows of 2020 UK – Love Island, SAS, KUWTK!

Cybil War’s performing background

It’s no surprise that Cybil has ended up performing, as from an early age it was one of her passions. In an interview with Loverboy Magazine, Cybil shared:

When I was younger I’d take every opportunity I could to perform. I was always the first to sign up for school plays and more often than not I’d usually end up in drag or as an overtly ‘flamboyant’ gentleman.

Cybil also continued to explain that she had trained in trapeze for a few years, when she was younger, and wanted to incorporate acrobatics into her drag act.

Over the past five years that Cybil War has performed mainly in Brooklyn, New York. But since she has returned to the UK, Cybil has brought her talents to nights out in London and Nottingham.

Why did Mark sign up to SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Mark/Cybil has one of the most personal reasons for signing up to SAS: Who Dares Wins. In his Channel 4 interview, Mark explained: “My father was SAS so it’s something that I’ve always known about growing up but I knew nothing of it.”

Mark’s father joined the army at the age of 18 and had spent most of his life in the armed forces.

But not only did Mark have a personal, familial connection to the SAS that he wanted to explore, but he wanted to push himself physically. Mark describes himself as the “Worlds #1 CrossFit Drag Queen” in his Instagram bio, so it’s no surprise he’d want to put those muscles to the test!

Follow Cybil War on Instagram

To find out more about Mark and Cybil War, then be sure to follow her on Instagram.

Already, she has quite the Insta following of over 11,300.

Check out her page for some of her best drag performance looks @thecybilwar.

WATCH SAS: WHO DARES WINS SERIES 5 SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK