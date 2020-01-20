SAS: Who Dares Wins is back with a brand new series in 2020. Episode 1 of the show kicks off from Sunday, January 5th 2020
Ant Middleton and his team are putting a brand new batch of recruits through their paces on the Channel 4 show.
SAS: Who Dares Wins was limited only to men until 2019 and now the 2020 series features women as well as a drag queen.
The recruits are certainly more diverse than ever before, but how many will make it to the final weeks? Let’s take a look at SAS Who Dares Wins recruit 11, Kirsty H, on Instagram!
Who is Kirsty Hendey AKA recruit 11?
Kirst Hendey is one of the recruits taking part in SAS-level training on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.
The 32-year-old hails from London and is a successful businesswoman.
Kirsty made a point of mentioning that she takes pride in being “better than some men” which Ant Middleton didn’t look too impressed by during episode 1 of the 2020 series.
What is Kirsty’s job?
Kirsty is a serious gym bunny and makes a living as a fitness model and head of marketing.
Her Instagram bio lists her many fitness gigs. It reads: “SDxUA @underarmouruk @sportsdirecttraining @Maximuscle Athlete, Energy Dealer, Head of Marketing @12x3gym.”
Although Kirsty has some in-depth fitness expertise under her belt, it looks like nothing could’ve prepared her for the episode 3 challenge of SAS: Who Dares Wins (Sunday, January 19th).
Speaking to The Express, Kirsty said: “Kirsty recalled how on the edge she felt: “I remember being up there and thinking, this is so dangerous! I don’t know how it’s not been called off!”
SAS: Who Dares Wins – meet Kirsty Hendey on Insta
Kirsty may come off as something of a female warrior on Who Dares Wins, but she’s tame enough to be a bit of a social media influencer.
The recruit has a huge following on Instagram with almost 21,000. Find her under the handle @kirstyhendey.
