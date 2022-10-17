









Fans aren’t too happy after SAS: Who Dares Wins brought back their umpire for the latest season, without being able to identify them. Many are placing their bets on who is behind the role, but they can’t be named for security reasons.

The umpire made his appearance when the show’s interrogation team, including Dilksy and co, showed up to ask the remaining four celebrities some serious questions. However, viewers can only make out that they have a beard.

So far, the umpire has not been named, but that is much to fan dismay. Across social media, many are confused as to why the person can be filmed on camera while still unable to be identified.

The Umpire cannot be identified

The Umpire cannot be named for security reasons, but is the person who leads the interrogation on the SAS: Who Dares Wins final. He employs techniques not permitted for use by the British military.

The aim of the interrogation challenge is to prepare recruits for extreme treatment at the hands of their enemies. When introducing himself to each recruit, cameras only show his back, head, and bottom half of his face.

His voice is heard though, and while the show conceals his full face from viewers, the celebrities get to see what the umpire looks like. The identities of the other interrogators are also revealed on-screen.

SAS Who Dares Wins fans aren’t happy

Following the final episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on October 16th, viewers were baffled as to why cameras show a lot of The Umpire’s face but without showing the entirety of who they are.

One fan said: “How come the identities of the interrogators can be revealed but “The Umpire” has to remain a secret?”

Another wrote: “Can I ask why can the celebrities see the umpire but the viewers can’t?”

“I don’t know why they try to disguise the umpire. I’d recognise him in Asda. #SASWhoDaresWins,” penned a viewer.

Viewers make guesses about Umpire’s identity

The umpire has been guessed as Scottish due to their accent, but there are several names that came up in the guessing game on social media. The most popular guess is that Roy Keane’s family member could be the hidden person.

One fan guessed that the umpire is Roy Keane’s Scottish cousin, while other guesses point to former cricketer Mike Gatting, Kincade from the movie Skyfall or sport pundit Alan McInally. None of these have ever been confirmed.

French actor Eric Cantona has also been a guess over the last two years, while Top Gear’s Stig, whose identity also remains undisclosed during the BBC show, is another firm guess among viewers.

