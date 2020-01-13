University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on Channel 4 for its fifth series running.

The hit show sees twenty-five individuals put through their paces with an intensive two-week long course testing whether they have what it takes to be recruited by the SAS.

Overseeing the action is a team of former special forces soldiers, lead by Ant Middleton. Ant, Foxy and co. are all there to find out who can pass the rigorous course.

And with all that hard work, you’d think the recruits were deserving of some kind of winning prize. So, what do you get for completing SAS: Who Dares Wins?

What do you get for winning SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Nothing!

Despite all the grit and determination that it takes to complete the SAS course, there is no prize at the end of the 14-day challenge. Only one or two end up passing the course, despite the amount who sign up.

So, all you can gain from completing the course is the pride in knowing that you have what it takes to be in the SAS.

That means no cash, no trophy, just pure pride is dished out for those who pass.

My brain just cannot comprehend why anyone would want to subject themselves to such an ordeal unless there was a MASSIVE cash prize at the end!! #SASwhodareswins Huge respect to all soldiers who have endured this just to simply train for their 'job'. — Sarah (@SHED8888) January 12, 2020

Previous winners of SAS: Who Dares Wins

The training programme really whittles down the original number of recruits.

So far this season, it’s hard to tell who – and how many – will make it to the end.

In 2015 and 2018, the number of recruits to pass the course was just two per season. In 2016, only Moses Adeyemi passed the course. Last year’s season saw the maximum number pass, as Lou, Mark and Milo made it past the finish line.

Ant has some words for the winners

If we were to have completed an intense programme such as the one seen on SAS: Who Dares Wins and pass, we’d definitely consider ourselves winners. However, Ant Middleton has some words to rebut that idea.

On January 7th, 2019, Ant Tweeted: “There are NO WINNERS on my course, NO FINALISTS… You either PASS the course or you FAIL the course!”

So, we take it that a prize will never be on the cards then!

