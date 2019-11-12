Say Hello to Verity Bowditch's mum: Made in Chelsea parents are stealing the show in 2019!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Made in Chelsea polished off another series in 2019. The eighteenth season saw some couples get closure, while others looked to be on the rocks.

One couple that looks to be avoiding any drama is newly loved up pair Verity and Tristan.

They’ve been floating around on each other’s Instagram stories for a while now, so they may as well just make things official.

But before they do, Tristan and Verity, of course, have to experience all the awkwardness that comes with getting into a new relationship. And first up on the list? Meeting the parents!

So, without further adieu, let’s say Hello to Verity Bowditch’s mum!

Verity Bowditch – parents

It looks like its the in-thing in 2019 to bring your parent along to the reality TV show you’re starring in.

Episode 11 saw the parents of cast members Verity and Maeva appear on Made in Chelsea.

Verity Bowditch’s mum, Denise, caught up with her daughter on-screen before Verity’s new boo-thang Tristan Phipps arrived and had a nice awkward meeting with Denise.

Denise asked Verity and Tristan: “Are you two dating, what is it?”

OH LAWD: Made in Chelsea: Maeva’s dad shows up in episode 11 – apparently he loves James!

What does Denise Bowditch do?

Denise Bowditch is a pilates instructor. She describes herself online as a “Level 4 qualified teacher with 14 years experience”.

It seems that Verity’s mum runs her pilates classes from the gorgeous Dorset countryside and also encourages her daughter to practice.

She said during series 18 episode 11 of MIC: “So, hows the pilates going, Verity?.”

Who else is in Verity’s family?

By the looks of things, Verity is an only child. Her father is called Philip, however, it’s unconfirmed whether he and Denise are still together.

You can follow Verity’s mum, Denise, on Instagram @denisebowditch5555 where she describes herself as “growing old disgracefully”.

Verity’s mum has 140 followers in November 2019 and writes in her Insta bio: “Respect animals. No need to eat them.”

WILD THING: Five things you need to know about Tristan Phipps – Made in Chelsea!

CATCH UP WITH MADE IN CHELSEA ON THE ALL4 PLAYER NOW.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE