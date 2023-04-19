Scared of the Dark is the new Channel 4 show where eight celebrities are living together in complete darkness, including Max George, who has opened up about his best friend and bandmate Tom Parker’s death.

Hosted by Danny Dyer, in a World First, celebrities are put together in complete darkness for 180 hours, including boxer Chris Eubank, and ex-Love Island star, Chloe Burrows.

We take a look at what Max had to say ahead of the Channel 4 show tonight.

Credit: Scared of the Dark/Channel 4 pictures

Max George opens up about Tom Parker’s death on Scared of the Dark

In a chat with the rest of his castmates, Max George opened up about the death of his bandmate and best friend, Tom.

Max said there’s no cure for dealing with the loss of someone so close and said he ‘doesn’t think he’ll ever be okay with it.’

“Do you know what was lovely is that people from outside of our group and friends, even they chipped in to help. Ed Sheeran did as well. Yeah, that saved Tom’s life probably for like a year,” he told the rest of the group.

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt responded: “How amazing that you had something so amazing that makes you feel so sad now it’s gone.”

Opening up to the Scared of the Dark group, Max George revealed that the last thing he said to Tom Parker was that he thanked him for making his life so much better than what it ever could have been.

Fans comfort Max on Twitter

Prior to the episode airing, Max opened up about the ‘pretty difficult moment’ on Twitter. “Not the place I would ever thought about opening up… But sometimes it takes being in a different environment to let some things out.”

Fans came to Max’s support in the replies. One wrote: “So proud of you for opening up you’re an amazing man Max and a wonderful role model to men and all us men and women in the TW family never change.”

Another replied: “You’re doing incredible, love watching you each night! so proud.”

Tom passed away in 2022

Tom Parker passed away in March 2022 after a battle with glioblastoma, an incurable brain cancer. Unfortunately, it was at stage 4 when the doctors found it.

A couple of weeks before his death, the star joined the rest of his bandmates on stage during their Greatest Hits tour.

The 33-year-old had two children with his wife Kelsie, as Max George told the rest of the Scared of the Dark cast, Tom Parker was diagnosed with cancer a week before his second child was due.

