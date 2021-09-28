How to make orange Sexy Beast cocktail from First Dates











First Dates’ new series is getting well underway, and Merlin is there to greet stars with a drink. Here’s how to make the ‘Sexy Beast’ cocktail.

The orange cocktail has become somewhat of an iconic drink on the Channel 4 dating show, and fans want to know how to create it at home.

Merlin has been mixing up several different drinks, from cocktails like espresso martinis to a classic vodka and lemonade.

He revealed the name of the orange drink, aka Sexy Beast, on Twitter last year, and it has stayed high up in the ranks for First Dates viewers since.

#firstdates well we knew that was coming …. #sexybeast … got one right here …… pic.twitter.com/TeVCTlhZRf — 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 BONNA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@bonnaburns) September 27, 2021

What is the Sexy Beast drink on First Dates?

It is the ‘Costa del Sol’ version of the classic pornstar martini cocktail.

While a usual pornstar martini uses passoa, the S*xy Beast is basically using alternatives such as cranberry juice and orange juice.

Several First Dates stars have tried the drink on the Channel 4 show, which has led to lots of questions about its recipe on social media.

In fact, the pornstar martini is quite similar to a ‘s*x on the beach’ cocktail.

That's the Sexy Beast!

A Costa del Sol version of the P. Star Martini. 😎🥂#FirstDates https://t.co/RCIeJ28A17 — Merlin – 🍂 – Griffiths (@MerlinFDC4) March 20, 2020

How to make Sexy Beast cocktail

To make a Sexy Beast cocktail, you will need these ingredients: Peach Schnapps, vodka, melon liqueur, cranberry juice, and orange juice.

Then, all you need to do is add the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

Add a handful of ice and shake well, before straining into cocktail glasses.

This recipe has come from On The Rocks Bar & Grill menu, in California.

Catching up on #firstdates and thinking there would be nothing nicer than getting dressed up, going out for dinner and cocktails and just having a lovely time😍😩

@Channel4 👀👀 — Miss Wilson (@misswilsonskye) September 23, 2021

Merlin’s other First Dates cocktail recipes

Merlin is known for his interesting, unique cocktails, and has made them throughout the history of First Dates.

He also shares some recipes on his Instagram page.

To make his Frisky Bean cocktail, you will need: 40ml Espresso Soul, 40ml good Scotch, 30ml banana liqueur and two dashes of Walnut Bitters.

The ingredients then need to be shaken with ice, strained into a cocktail glass, with an addition of chocolate powder sprinkled on top.

Another one is his Witches Kiss cocktail, which involves these ingredients: two shots (50ml) sloe gin, two shots (50ml) pink grapefruit juice, one lime wedge squeezed and 20ml vanilla syrup.

All you need to do is add the ingredients into a shaker, fill with ice and shake well, strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a cherry.

