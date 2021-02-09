Who is Shane from Celebs Go Dating? Meet Kimberly's date on Instagram!











Shane has been dating Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson on Celebs Go Dating. So who is he? Are they still going strong?

Kimberly hit it off with Shane from the start, when she first met him amongst those mingling at the Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion mixer.

The E4 dating series has watched celebrities try to find their match, as singletons come to live with them for several weeks – if they last.

So who is Shane from Celebs Go Dating? Are him and Kimberly together?

Who is Shane from Celebs Go Dating?

Shane Finlayson, 32, Dreamboy and model from Surrey and Essex.

He’s a performer and dancer who tours the UK with the Dreamboys.

The Celebs Go Dating star is also into fitness, which includes gym, dancing, Cuban salsa and boxing!

Is Shane real??? He’s so nice. 😳 #CelebsGoDating — Attila Lengyel (@Attila_hun) February 8, 2021

Shane and Kimberly on Celebs Go Dating

The pair hit it off from the mixer onwards, plus several cosy dates, however it wasn’t all smooth sailing for them.

Kimberly went on a date with another man, as well as with two women, but decided that her heart still remained with Shane.

Having still only had eyes for each other, they were recently given the key to the cottage, when they spent the night alone together.

Kim and Shane make my heart feel so warm. ❤️❤️❤️ #CelebsGoDating — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) February 8, 2021

Are Shane and Kimberly together now?

It is not known if Shane and Kimberly are in a relationship

However, they seem to think fondly of each other, if social media is anything to go by!

They follow each other on Instagram, plus Kimberly recently commented on a Celebs Go Dating video of them and said: “Shane and Kimberly continuing the cheese theme journey.”

Shane has also said he “met amazing people” while he was on the series, in a response to a fan’s comment. He also keeps thanking anyone who calls him and Kimberly “cute” in the comments!

When an Instagram post of what looks like a groom at his own wedding was uploaded by Shane, a viewer said Kimberly had personally messaged her saying it was a photoshoot.

Poll 5:- Do you think Kimberly and Shane will stand the test of time on the outside? #CelebsGoDating — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) February 8, 2021

Meet Shane on Instagram

As he is a Dreamboy, Shane regularly posts modelling shoots on his profile.

Not all of them are of just himself, as he uploads group photos of his fellow Dreamboy team! He’s also regularly seen on tour with them.

He also publicly announced that he is the new face of Fox Tailoring, based in Dorset, London and Essex.

Aside from his career, Shane seems pretty close with his mum!

