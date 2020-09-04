To celebrate the past two decades of Location, Location, Location, Channel 4 have launched a special retrospective series.

Airing Thursday nights at 8 pm, Location, Location, Location: 20 Years and Counting will take a look at some of the show’s most memorable properties.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, September 3rd), Kirsty and Phil revisited some of the fabulous homes by the sea they’ve found over the last twenty years.

One of the properties which stood out to viewers was that of Shane McCoubrey’s Margate house. So, where is Shane now? Find out more about the artist and his Location, Location, Location journey here.

Shane on Location, Location, Location

Shane McCoubrey was introduced to viewers when searching for a seaside property in Kent in 2003.

Kirsty and Phil were tasked with finding him an idyllic home away from the city. Shane was working as a fashion designer and artist in London, and decided to make the move to a seaside town to destress his life. Shane said: “I desperately need a change.”

Shane sold up his one-bed flat in London for nearly £250,000. The challenge for Kirsty and Phil was finding a place where Shane could live, work and fit the seaside brief. Shane’s budget for the property was £150,000 – £235,000.

Shane McCoubrey’s Margate house

Kirsty and Phil very quickly found Shane his ideal house, as they spotted a perfect 6-bed in Margate which was up for just £195,000. On top of the great find, the sellers accepted Shane’s offer of £180,000 for the property.

Kirsty revisited Shane in 2004 and already he had made significant changes to the place.

You can currently rent out Shane’s seaside house in Margate on AirBnB. Check out Shane’s Seatown House here.

More about Shane McCoubrey

Shane grew up on an isolated farm in Ireland. He then made the move to London to study at the Royal College of Art (RCA). Shane stayed on in the capital to work for the Samsonite Group, creating luxury items for the worlds premier luxury brands such as Gucci , Ferrari and LVMH Group.

Shane is still working as an artist in Margate.

You can see Shane McCoubrey’s artwork on his website.

