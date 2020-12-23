Who is Shauna from First Dates at Christmas? Meet the former travel executive!











Shauna is one of the singletons who will appear on First Dates at Christmas 2020. So who is she? Let’s meet the Channel 4 star…

She is seen going on a date with James, who she hits it off with, while other date-goers such as Holly and Paul can’t stop smiling during their meal.

Based at a country pub in Hampshire, First Dates at Christmas 2020 is the annual dating series when singletons meet for the first time.

So who is Shauna? What happened between her and James?

Who is Shauna?

Shauna is a skincare sales worker and resource scheduler.

The First Dates star, who grew up in and currently lives in Dewsbury, works at Medical Protection Society.

She used to work at Jet2Holidays and Jet2.com as a planning executive.

According to her Facebook profile, she worked for international purchasing and inventory at card company UK Greetings for two years.

Shauna also has a diploma in hair styling, which she achieved at University Centre at Wakefield College.

Shauna and James: First Dates at Christmas

The pair seem to hit it off during their date, although one of them ends up having a heart-breaking story to tell.

In a preview clip, Shauna asks James: “Please don’t tell me I have to wear them?” in reference to some bauble earrings.

He calls her stunning, but it doesn’t look like their date led to a relationship.

James is now in a relationship with a girl named Claudia, according to his Instagram profile, while Shauna seems to keep her love life under wraps.

What is Shauna doing now?

Shauna regularly runs raffles on her Facebook profile, inviting people to win face masks as prizes – so it looks like she’s passionate about skin care!

Her colleague Katie recently tagged her in the First Dates at Christmas 2020 trailer, and said: “Mate, they’re showing it”, with laughing emojis.

Shauna responded by saying: “I know, here we go.” She also added laughing emojis, so it looks like it could be quite the memory for the Channel 4 star…

The majority of her Facebook pictures involve her dressed up for an occasion, so it looks like she has kept herself busy since her First Dates stint!

WATCH FIRST DATES AT CHRISTMAS ON CHANNEL 4 ON WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 23RD AT 9 PM

