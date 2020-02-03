University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Sunday Brunch is the calming cooking show we all know and love, one which can soothe away all the aches and pains after a big Saturday night.

Every Sunday morning, TV chefs Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer descend upon the Channel 4 studio with a whole host of celebrities and guest chefs to whip up some delicious brunch.

But Sunday Brunch viewers have been curious as to why host Simon has had an awfully croaky voice over the previous weeks. And finally, we have an answer!

Here’s what’s actually going on with Simon Rimmer’s voice and how he is planning to fix it.

Sunday Brunch fans notice Simon’s illness

Over the past couple of weeks, Sunday Brunch viewers have picked up on the fact that Simon Rimmer’s voice has steadily got worse and worse.

Starting out as a mild husk weeks ago, many thought it was no more than a common cold. But after yesterday’s episode, some were questioning why he was still allowed to appear on the show!

Some even continued the coronavirus fearmongering, stating the 56-year-old chef had acquired the virus.

One viewer Tweeted: “poor blokes voice needs a break. Get some honey for him.” Another added: “what is going on with Simon’s voice has he been to Doctors with all this Coronavirus happening.”

STAR CHEFS: Meet the Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2020 cast – Marcel Somerville to Dawn Ward!

Each week, I am astounded that @simonrim voice holds out that one tendon more for #SundayBrunch — Chi Chi Izundu (@blondeafro) February 2, 2020

Simon addresses his voice on air

During a Sunday Brunch episode broadcast on January 26th, Simon was quizzed about his voice and health by co-host Tim.

In the episode, Tim asked: “Can we have a voice update? When are we going to get your voice back?”

This is when Simon revealed that he would be undergoing surgery to fix the problem. Simon explained that he had a cyst on his vocal cords which needed removing. His surgery is scheduled to take place on Monday, February 3rd. Simon confirmed that his surgery would require four days of vocal rest.

This means that Simon might be out of action on Sunday Brunch in the coming week.

TASTY TREATS: How to make Tom Kerridge’s cottage pie and soda bread – Lose Weight and Get Fit episode 3!

No need to worry!

It’s not surprising that tonnes of fans were concerned for Simon’s health after the on-screen deterioration of his voice.

But to finally shut down all concern, Simon took to Twitter to clear up what had been happening once and for all.

He once again reiterated the news of his vocal surgery and concluded by saying: “Thank you for your concern I’m honestly fine.”

So, if Simon doesn’t appear on Sunday Brunch over the coming weeks – if at all in February while he’s in recovery – there’s no need to worry. He won’t be out of action for too long!

WATCH SUNDAY BRUNCH SUNDAYS AT 9.30 AM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK