Channel 4 brings Sink or Swim for Stand Up To Cancer to our screens in 2019 which sees 10 celebrities have just 12 weeks to train for one of the hardest challenges in the world.
James ‘Arg’ Argent, Wes Nelson, Linford Christie, Sair Khan and more are put through their paces in order to swim the English Channel to raise money for SU2C.
The team is led by swimming experts including Keri-anne Payne and Ross Edgley who encourage the famous faces and prepare them for everything that the Channel swim involves. Emotions are high as the training gets tougher every week.
During the 2019 series, Sair Khan revealed some tragic details about her mum.
What happened in Sink or Swim episode 3?
During episode 3 of the Channel 4 show, Sair revealed that she had sadly lost her mum earlier in 2019.
She said:
It’s been incredibly difficult for me.
To help with Sair’s anxiety she went to see a hypnotherapist. She said: “As the training has become more and more intense I have felt certain pressures. I’m so worried about letting the team down.”
Sair wanted to use the Sink or Swim experience to heal herself. She added that the therapy session gave her a sense of calm and said: “It’s a step in the right direction.”
Sair Khan’s mum – what happened?
Coronation Street actress Sair spoke of losing her mother during episode 3 of Sink or Swim and following the episode she took to Instagram to share a tribute to her mum.
The post detailed how, although Sair didn’t lose her mum to cancer, she understood how it feels to have lost a loved one and what it is to go through the process of someone close to you falling ill.
She wrote: “I stand in solidarity with all of you who have lost a parent, a friend, or anyone that has shaped you into the person you are today. I honour them and I honour my Mama. It wasn’t Cancer that took my mum but I know about countless hospital appointments, endless treatment plans and the sleepless nights consumed with worry and fear.”
My Mum died. It’s so hard for me to say those words without getting a lump in my throat. Let me tell you a thing or two about the lady I called Mama. She was strong and fierce and a little bit sassy. You definitely wouldn’t mess with her. In primary school I desperately wanted my independence, the last thing I wanted was my mother walking me to school. I fought and argued with her and sometimes she let me set off alone and although I hardly ever looked back I always knew she was just a few steps behind me. The protective lioness who would never let me come to harm. Beneath her toughness there was a love so pure. I didn’t admit it but I was scared and so thankful for her watching over me, I know she still is. 💫 This year I have felt a loss so profound that my whole body has ached. I’ve cried enough tears to fill the English Channel. I’ve felt raw pain and i know I’m not the only one. I stand in solidarity with all of you who have lost a parent, a friend, or anyone that has shaped you into the person you are today. I honour them and I honour my Mama. It wasn’t Cancer that took my mum but I know about countless hospital appointments, endless treatment plans and the sleepless nights consumed with worry and fear. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to raise money for Stand up to Cancer, for my friends in remission and my friends who are continuing their treatment. Please donate if you are able or help us to raise awareness. You can even do your own Sink or Swim fundraising https://www.standuptocancer.org.uk/fundraise/sink-or-swim I’ve learnt to swim but I’m still learning to heal. Grief is a suspicious thing but the last two months of swimming have been a much needed release. If you’re a non-swimmer and our show has sparked an interest then I encourage you to safely explore your curiosity because there are loved ones watching over us making sure we’re safe. X #Sinkorswim #SU2CUK
How to donate to Stand Up To Cancer
Sink or Swim aims to defeat the stigma that surrounds non-swimmers and raise money for cancer research.
You can donate by phone, text, Instagram and more. For full details, you can visit the SU2C website here.
Sair wrote on Instagram: “Please donate if you are able or help us to raise awareness. You can even do your own Sink or Swim fundraising https://www.standuptocancer.org.uk/fundraise/sink-or-swim.”
