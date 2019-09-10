Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4 brings Sink or Swim for Stand Up To Cancer to our screens in 2019 which sees 10 celebrities have just 12 weeks to train for one of the hardest challenges in the world.

James ‘Arg’ Argent, Wes Nelson, Linford Christie, Sair Khan and more are put through their paces in order to swim the English Channel to raise money for SU2C.

The team is led by swimming experts including Keri-anne Payne and Ross Edgley who encourage the famous faces and prepare them for everything that the Channel swim involves. Emotions are high as the training gets tougher every week.

During the 2019 series, Sair Khan revealed some tragic details about her mum.

What happened in Sink or Swim episode 3?

During episode 3 of the Channel 4 show, Sair revealed that she had sadly lost her mum earlier in 2019.

She said:

It’s been incredibly difficult for me.

To help with Sair’s anxiety she went to see a hypnotherapist. She said: “As the training has become more and more intense I have felt certain pressures. I’m so worried about letting the team down.”

Sair wanted to use the Sink or Swim experience to heal herself. She added that the therapy session gave her a sense of calm and said: “It’s a step in the right direction.”

Sair Khan’s mum – what happened?

Coronation Street actress Sair spoke of losing her mother during episode 3 of Sink or Swim and following the episode she took to Instagram to share a tribute to her mum.

The post detailed how, although Sair didn’t lose her mum to cancer, she understood how it feels to have lost a loved one and what it is to go through the process of someone close to you falling ill.

She wrote: “I stand in solidarity with all of you who have lost a parent, a friend, or anyone that has shaped you into the person you are today. I honour them and I honour my Mama. It wasn’t Cancer that took my mum but I know about countless hospital appointments, endless treatment plans and the sleepless nights consumed with worry and fear.”

How to donate to Stand Up To Cancer

Sink or Swim aims to defeat the stigma that surrounds non-swimmers and raise money for cancer research.

You can donate by phone, text, Instagram and more. For full details, you can visit the SU2C website here.

Sair wrote on Instagram: “Please donate if you are able or help us to raise awareness. You can even do your own Sink or Swim fundraising https://www.standuptocancer.org.uk/fundraise/sink-or-swim.”

