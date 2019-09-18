Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Sink or Swim for Stand Up To Cancer airs on Channel 4 from Tuesday, August 27th 2019.

Ross Edgley is one of the swimming experts mentoring the celebrities in their Channel swim training.

He describes himself on social media as an author, adventurer and swimmer and without Ross, the celebrities taking part in the show for SU2C may have just about given up already.

Ross covers everything from physical strength to nutrition on Sink or Swim and had the chance of going through James Argent’s kitchen cupboards and helped Arg turn things around.

He’s is pretty much a walking, talking Greek God in terms of physique and it turns out that he’s much more than just a fitness buff…

Sink or Swim: Who is Ross Edgley?

Ross Edgley hails from Grantham, England and was born on October 13th, 1985.

He’s been dubbed a ‘superman’ and has been involved in everything sports, fitness and nutrition for the last 10 years.

It turns out that Ross really is someone who’s got it all. As well as being in physically impeccable condition, having athlete level fitness and being the co-founder of The Protein Works, Ross also has a first-class degree.

As well as his sporting, business and academic achievements, Ross has a girlfriend of six years by his side in everything he does.

What has Ross achieved?

Ross started out playing water polo for Great Britain and graduated from Loughborough University School of Sport and Exercise Science.

In 2018, he swam around the entire mainland of Great Britain completing ‘The Great British Swim’.

His 1,780-mile swim was documented by Red Bull and can be seen on YouTube.

Ross is also a Gymshark Athlete and is releasing his own book ‘The Art of Resilience‘ in 2020.

Is Ross on Instagram?

Yes! Ross is on Instagram under the handle @rossedgley with over 475,000 followers. He’s also on Twitter with a further 128,000.

The fitness fanatic often takes to Instagram to share the process of his intense training.

Ross’ girlfriend, Hester Sabery, is also on Instagram (@hestersabery).

