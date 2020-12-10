Meet the Snackmasters series 2 cast: Anna Haugh, Aktar Islam and Jason Atherton on Channel 4!











Snackmasters is back on Channel 4 for a second series, launching on Thursday December 10th. Let’s meet the chefs of the cooking show!

When the first season aired in 2019, First Dates TV presenter Fred Sirieix challenged top chefs to get to work with Britain’s favourite snacks.

One task involved Michelin-starred chef Daniel Clifford and his rival Vivek Singh try to recreate the classic KitKat in season 1.

So who’s starring in series 2 of Snackmasters? Here’s the line-up…

Fred Sirieix

Yep, the Snackmaster series 1 host is back for a second year.

The renowned maître is best-known for his appearance on Channel 4’s First Dates, and the BBC Two’s Million Pound Menu.

The 48-year-old grew up in France, and trained to work front of house at a Michelin-starred restaurant, before working at La Tante Claire in London.

Aktar Islam

Aktar is a Michelin-star chef who recently starred on BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals as a guest judge.

The chef owns Birmingham’s Indian cuisine eatery Opheem Restaurant, Pulperia Asado, and Indian takeaway Aktar at Home.

The 40-year-old was crowned champion by Gordon Ramsay on Channel 4’s The F Word in 2009.

Anna Haugh

She is the head chef and owner of Myrtle Restaurant in Chelsea.

Anna has been cooking professionally for almost 20 years, and started her career at l’Ecrivain with Derry Clarke.

She has spent the last 14 years in London working for chefs Philip Howard, Shane Osborne and Gordon Ramsay.

Jason Atherton

He isn’t just a chef, but also a father to three daughters.

Jason and his wife Irha are parents to Keziah, Jemimah and Athena.

He owns Pollen Street Social restaurant, which gained a Michelin Star in 2011, its opening year. Jason now owns 4 Michelin stars!

Francesco Mazzei

The Italian-born star is a chef patron at Sartoria in Mayfair.

Francesco, 47, has worked in restaurants all over the world – from Rome to London via Bangkok, Thailand.

He has appeared on Saturday Kitchen, MasterChef and on the Italian edition of Hell’s Kitchen.

Paul A Young

The master chocolatier has his own brand Paul.a.Young Fine Chocolates.

Paul, 47, is also a TV chef, author, teacher, and pâtissier.

In 2007, Young launched a store in The Royal Exchange on Threadneedle Street at Bank, before opening a chocolaterie in Soho in 2011.

Sarah Mountain

Sarah is an executive pastry chef at The Ned London.

She is also a UK ambassador for moulds company Pavoni Italia.

The Snackmasters star has been a pastry chef for over 20 years, from five star hotels, two Michelin starred restaurants, to patisserie shops.

