A new food-based series kicked off on Channel 4 this October and hooked viewers from the get-go.

Snackmasters is led by First Dates maître d’ Fred Sirieix and his hilarious co-host Jayde Adams as they explore the snack industry. Not only do they look at how the snacks are made, they then get world-renowned chefs to have a go recreating them!

But viewers were disappointed to find out that the first series was only three episodes long.

As of yet, Channel 4 have not confirmed whether they are renewing Snackmasters for a second season. But if we are so lucky that the foodie show returns, here are seven snacks we want to see next!

Snickers

This is an obvious choice. Snackmasters series 1 was supposed to cover this beloved snack but the episode they recorded never aired!

We’d hope – as would all the Snackmaster fans – that they’d bring the Snickers back for a second season.

We’d love to see a pro chef take on another of the nation’s favourite chocolate bars!

@Channel4 where is the snickers #snackmasters episode? I was looking forward to that! 😭😭😭 — Meg (@dunderkitty) October 22, 2019

Twiglets

One of the nation’s most divisive crisp brands would be a real winner on Snackmasters.

Twiglets are an unusual snack which splits the crowd. They are wheat-snacks coated in a tangy Marmite flavour.

We’d love to go behind the scenes at the Twiglet factory and find out how they perfect the art of making the twigs!

Terry’s Chocolate Orange

Another divisive snack is Terry’s Chocolate Orange.

Not only would capturing the delicate flavour be a challenge, but managing to mould the chocolate into the signature orange segments be an almighty challenge!

Skips

Monster Munch were the crisp of choice in series 1 of Snackmasters, but there’s another tangy crisp with a secret flavouring which we think would go down a treat in series 2.

Skips are a crisp from the 70s which in essence resemble a prawn cracker.

But their fizzy prawn cocktail flavouring and light, almost-dissolvable texture would be tricky to replicate. Bring it on!

Maltesers

Another chocolate treat which would take a pro to perfect is the humble Malteser.

Maltesers have been sold in Britain since the 1930s and are well-known as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate.”

It would be a real challenge to master the airy texture and getting the chocolate to filling ratio spot on.

McMuffin

In series 1, the chefs took on Burger King’s famous burger, the Whopper.

If they’ve taken on one big fast food chain then there’s no way they could avoid doing one from the king of all chains, McDonald’s!

And what better choice than the beloved breakfast McMuffin?

Twister

We’re not sure whether the Snackmaster team would branch out to ice creams, but if they’re going to tackle one, we’d love to see them take on the Twister!

Mastering the green and white swirling exterior with the pink core would be quite the spectacle.

