Who is Sophie L on Celebs Go Dating? Meet Curtis' date on Instagram!











Curtis took a liking to a new girl on Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, choosing to send Kesia packing and date Sophie L instead.

The E4 dating show is getting well underway, as celebrities and date-goers live together in a huge Surrey mansion.

Relationship experts Paul Brunson and Anna Williamson guide them along the way, with hopes of helping them meet the love of their lives.

Who is Sophie L on Celebs Go Dating? We found Curtis’ date on Instagram!

Who is Sophie L?

Sophie Lincoln is a 22-year-old student from London.

She came onto Celebs Go Dating looking for a “real man”, as seen on her introduction video.

The E4 star enjoys travelling and fitness in her free time!

Sophie L and Curtis on Celebs Go Dating

Curtis and Sophie seemed to hit it off from the mixer, despite Curtis having gone on dates with Kesia.

He chose to later date Sophie, which meant Kesia was sent home.

Since then, Curtis and Sophie have been on a double date, which she also dated Karim on.

She admitted to Curtis that she is interested in getting to know him the most, out of the boys in the mansion.

Sophie recently went on a first proper date with Curtis, after saying there was a “but” with him – but said she didn’t know if it was a “good or bad but”.

Meet Sophie L on Instagram

Looking at Sophie’s profile, it appears that her and Curtis are not following each other – however, she is followed by Karim Zeroual!

She has quite a large following already, with over 14k followers.

Most of her Instagram is filled with selfies, in picturesque locations such as Dubai and Israel, where it looks like she jetted off to recently.

It is clear to see that Sophie is into her fitness regime and has been across the globe, to places like Singapore, Paris and Greece, to name a few!

