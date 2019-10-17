University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Since Spencer Matthews left the cast of Made in Chelsea back in 2015, he has reformed his lothario ways and settled down to the surprise of many.

When he met Irish model Vogue Williams, it all changed for Spenny and he finally found ‘the one’.

With Spencer and Vogue now happily married and with their first child together, they have not shied away from sharing their journey into parenthood and married life.

In January 2019, they had their own Channel 4 series, Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too which was a hit audiences. And now they’re back for more!

So when does the second chapter of Spencer and Vogue’s journey kick off? Here’s everything you need to know about season 2!

When does season 2 start?

The new season following Spencer and Vogue’s life as a married couple and now family-of-three kicks off on Monday, October 21st at 10 pm.

The second season will focus instead on their wedding rather than adjusting to first-time parenthood.

As Vogue was heavily pregnant with baby Theodore when the couple first got married in June 2018, they had an intimate family only ceremony. But now Theo is approaching 1-years-old, they decided it was time to celebrate properly!

In September 2019, Vogue and Spencer Matthews had their second wedding celebration – officiated by MIC best bud Jamie Laing – all of which we’ll see on the new series!

Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two: Episode guide

There will be one more episode in Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two than the previous season.

Each episode is an hour long and there are four in total. The season will finish on Monday, November 11th.

If you missed all of the drama from the first season, then do not fear! All three episodes are available to stream on the catch-up service 4oD now.

Episodes from season 2 will be available to stream on 4oD after broadcast.

Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two starts October 21st 2019 on Channel 4

