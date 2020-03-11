Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity Bake Off 2020 officially kicked off last night (Tuesday, March 10th) with the likes of new celebrities competing in the tent.

The Channel 4 cooking show has partnered up with the fundraising campaign Stand Up To Cancer to raise awareness for life-saving cancer research.

As usual, a new batch of celebs is taking part to raise more money for the program and inspire viewers at home to do the same.

If you want to support the charity organisation, you can order your own kit and create the perfect baking event with your family and friends.

Here’s how to get your own fundraising pack and Star Baker apron!

Where to get the Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off kit

To get the kit, simply head to the Stand Up To Cancer website where you can order your free fundraising pack.

The kit comes with step-by-step tutorials, recipe ideas and bake tags.

Plus, you will also receive tips from the Channel 4 judges on how to create a showstopping baking event and raise money for your charity.

Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off kit: How to order

You can access the direct application form from here.

The process is pretty straightforward – you just need to fill in your personal details and choose whether you want to get the kit by post or email.

Before you order your kit, make sure you have an idea of how much money you want to raise and where you will hold the baking event.

How to get the Star Baker apron

No baking event is complete without the perfect apron.

To get your own Star Baker apron, head to Stand Up To Cancer’s merchandise website. The apron costs £9.99, while you can get a bundle for £21.99.

The whole pack includes an apron, double oven gloves and 3 tea towels.

