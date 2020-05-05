Meet Made in Chelsea's Stevie Johnson - age, career and where is he now!

Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Monday nights on E4 are better now after Made in Chelsea returned with Made in Chelsea Favourites.

The broadcaster should have aired the full season of series 19, but the show has been cut short due to the coronavirus crisis.

Not to worry though, as Sam Thompson, Alex Mytton and Jamie Laing caught up via a video call on Monday (May 4th) to bring a classic episode from series 7.

In the episode, former Made in Chelsea star Stevie Johnson returned on our screens. So, let’s meet Stevie and get to know where is he now after the E4 show.

Meet Stevie Johnson

Stevie is 31 years old and lives in London. The former Made in Chelsea star holds a BA degree in Management with Marketing from the University of Leeds.

He joined the fourth series as Andy Jordan and Sam Cussins’ friend. On Made in Chelsea, he became famous as the “nice guy”, dating Poppy Fisher, before being in a brief relationship with Jamie Laing’s ex-girlfriend Riley Uggla.

One of his other relationships was with Stephanie Pratt, but their romance ended after she moved to Los Angeles.

Stevie left Made in Chelsea in series 9 after dating someone outside of the series.

Stevie Johnson: Career and girlfriend

Apart from playing a reality star on Made in Chelsea, Stevie has mainly worked in the marketing field.

Between 2015 and 2016, he worked as part of the development team of production company KEO Films, before joining Open Influence as head of talent in 2017. Earlier this year, Stevie joined Codec as a client strategist.

Love-wise, congrats are in order to the former Made in Chelsea star as he and girlfriend Henrietta Oakes recently got engaged. Henrietta is on Instagram @henriettaoakes, but her profile is private at the time of publication.

Follow Stevie on Instagram

Stevie’s long-running stints on Made in Chelsea has helped him gain huge popularity on social media and a big follower count.

He has 354k followers on Instagram and you can follow him under the handle @stevie.

You can find him on Twitter too @StevieJ_23.

