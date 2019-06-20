Supervet practice location revealed - where Noel works his magic!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Noel Fitzpatrick is known worldwide as the Supervet curing even the most difficult veterinary issues.

The Irishman was awarded a degree in Veterinary Medicine in 1990 and since then he’s revolutionised the way things are done in his field.

Noel broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 when he performed an operation on Oscar the cat giving him two bionic leg implants.

The Supervet kicked off with series 1 on Channel 4 in 2014.

The show follows Noel as he operates on and helps heal animals that need his help.

So, where is The Supervet practice located? Here’s everything you need to know…

Where is The Supervet practice located?

The practice where Noel works his veterinary magic is located in Surrey.

Fitzpatrick Referrals has two branches.

For Orthopaedics and Neurology, you’ll need to head to Eashing, Surrey.

And for anything to do with Oncology and Soft Tissue, there’s a separate branch in Guildford.

How much does it cost to take your pet to Fitzpatrick referrals?

Fitzpatrick Referrals is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

The vets offer a price list online which details how much it costs to take your pet to see the Supervet.

The first orthopaedic consultation costs £210 with a follow up £115.

It’s £265 for an Initial neurological consultation and £145 for a repeat consultation.

A CT scan at Fitzpatrick Referrals costs £950 with an MRI scan setting you back a huge £1900!

Who does Noel work with at the surgery?

Although The Supervet focuses solely on Noel Fitzpatrick, he doesn’t perform every single operation at the practice.

Noel has a team of highly qualified vets to take on the many animals that come through their doors.

Dr Iain Grant, Dr Jonathan Bray, Professor Nick Bacon and Dr Sarah Girling make up just some of the vets that work at the practice.

Receptionist Natalie is a permanent fixture on the TV show and has worked there for around 10 years.