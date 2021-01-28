Where are Susie and Billy from Married at First Sight Australia now? 2021 updates!











Susie and Billy are just one couple who took on the Married at First Sight challenge – by promising vows to each other on the day they met.

As one of the most dramatic dating shows ever, the series captures the exact moment that two singletons marry, as soon as they lay eyes on one another.

Season 6 couple Susie and Billy were matched by the experts, but the question on everyone’s minds is whether their marriage was successful.

So where are they now? Are Susie and Billy still together?

Who are Susie and Billy?

Billy Vincent, 28, is a barista and personal trainer from New South Wales, Australia, who admitted that he is lonely during his show introduction.

He was matched with Susie Bradley, who is a 25-year-old aged care nurse from Queensland, Australia, who had been single for 18 months before.

When they first laid eyes on each other, it appeared that Susie and Billy were pretty happy to get married – despite having never met before!

Are Susie and Billy still together?

No

They might have arrived halfway through season 6, but they ended up breaking up before the series ended.

When they were living in Susie’s home, Billy walked out, and they later split during the commitment ceremony.

Billy told Susie it had been the “worst experience” of his life before calling her “rude” and “obnoxious”, before packing his bags and leaving.

Where is Bradley Vincent now?

Looking at his Instagram, Bradley appears to be single.

It appears that he now spends most of his time kite surfing, working out and working with brands on social media.

He is continuing his job working as a personal trainer.

Where is Susie Bradley now?

Susie, who has deleted her Instagram, is expecting a baby with her fiance and former professional rugby player Todd Carney.

Their first child, which the engaged couple have found out will be a baby boy, is due in March 2021.

In terms of her career, Susie runs a cosmetic injecting business.

