Who is Suzi Ruffell's partner? Comedian's love life explored











Suzi Ruffell is appearing on the guest panel for the launch episode of Married At First Sight: Afters. Fans may wonder if she is married.

Alongside DJ Nick Grimshaw, and hosted by AJ Odudu, Suzi is getting ready to discuss all things blind wedding date in regards to MAFS UK.

With the season just a few episodes underway, viewers have seen couples like Nikita and Ant, and Morag and Luke, face some difficulties.

Some couples’ honeymoons have been captured on camera, while the others have just come face-to-face at the altar. So, who is Suzi’s wife?

Who is Suzi Ruffell on MAFS UK: Afters?

Suzi is a 35-year-old comedian from Portsmouth.

She is also a writer and actress, who knew what she wanted to do after joining a youth drama group while growing up.

Later, the MAFS UK: Afters panel guest attended a drama school in London, where she first performed stand-up.

She then began her comedy career in November 2008 and has been performing stand-up full time since 2012.

Before she began touring as a solo performer, she supported Alan Carr, Kevin Bridges, Josh Widdicombe (who she is good friends with), Joe Lycett, Romesh Ranganathan, and Katherine Ryan on national tours.

Who is Suzi Ruffell’s wife?

Suzi’s is called Alice Storey.

Alice and Suzi had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic in 2020.

Although they tend to keep their relationship quite private, Suzi wrote in an Independent article that Alice proposed marriage in 2019.

They have been together for as far back as September 2018, but it is not known how long they have been in a relationship.

Alice is head of investor relations for a finance company in London, where she has worked for more than seven years.

Coming out is still the bravest thing I’ve ever done. As a teenager I never thought it would be possible to be happy and in love but here I am. #NationalComingOutDay #lgbt pic.twitter.com/0jxE1qPY2w — Suzi Ruffell (@suziruffell) October 11, 2019

Suzi Ruffell and Alice Storey

Suzi and Alice, who have been together for several years, moved in with each other around September 2018.

When Suzi came out, she revealed that she realised she was gay at age 14, but did not come out until she was 21 years old.

The couple tied the knot in 2021, after initially cancelling their wedding plans, which was originally meant to take place in May 2020.

They got married with their two best friends watching in a town hall.

Just a few days after their wedding, Suzi got on stage to do her tour show for the first time in 15 months.

