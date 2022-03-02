S*x toy tester Hayley bares all on new season of Naked Attraction













Our favourite raunchy Channel 4 series Naked Attraction is back for its ninth season tonight with Anna Richardson leading the very naked singles to a potential match based on physical attraction alone.

One person heading into full-frontal dating tonight is Hayley, who will be one of the first singletons of the series to find a date. If you want to know more about Hayley and tonight’s episode, keep reading.

Anna Richardson. Picture: Naked Attraction | FULL EPISODE | Series 1, Episode 1 | | All 4

Hayley will be the first guest on tonight’s show

Hayley is a 27-year-old woman from Plymouth living with cerebral palsy who candidly admits she has only dated friends in the past and now wants to pursue a stranger for once. What could be more strange than sizing up someone’s private parts?

Hayley seems to know her stuff when it comes to the bedroom and has forged a career as a s*x toy tester – no wonder she’s not concerned about getting a partner.

Hayley says she’s looking for a partner to “push all her buttons” and “really get her going” and she hopes Naked Attraction will help her find what she’s looking for.

Who else is on the show?

Another guest looking for love tonight through physical attraction alone is 25-year-old Dimitri from Nottingham. Hayley isn’t the only one with a cool job as Dimitri is a tree surgeon who spends most of his time up trees instead of finding love.

However, he wants to come back down to earth and find the “perfect partner”. We hope he manages to find this tonight, although Channel 4 has already announced we are in for a “shock” when Dimitri finally picks his date.

Apart from that, there’s nothing much else out there about Dimitri so we’ll have to tune in to the season debut tonight to find out more – a whole lot more.

When and where to watch Naked Attraction season 9

The latest season of Naked Attraction will debut on 3 March 2022 on Channel 4 at 10pm. There will be a new episode released each Wednesday and all episodes will be available to stream after they’ve been released on All4.

If you can’t wait that long between each episode and need more nakedness, all eight previous seasons are available to watch now on All4.

