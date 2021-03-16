Who is Tally from The Circle? Instagram, age and background of player!











Channel 4 haven’t left us with a gap after The Celebrity Circle, as its main show The Circle has already arrived a day later. So, who is Tally?

Tally is one of the players living in the Manchester apartment, and is entering the Channel 4 game as herself – rather than as a catfish.

The aim of the game is to become the most popular player, and there’s a lot at stake – including a huge £100,000 cash prize up for grabs.

So, who is Tally from The Circle? Let’s get to know her on Instagram…

The Circle S3 – Tally. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Tally on The Circle?

Tally Brattle is a GP receptionist who describes herself as “dorky”.

She regularly posts selfies and glammed-up shots on Instagram, but says that no amount of likes make you feel better about yourself.

The Circle player says her personality is “banging”, which is why she’s going into the game as herself, and not as a catfish.

From Worthing, Sussex, Tally is one of nine players on the third series, and said she wants to be perceived as her quirky self rather than posey pictures.

OKAY BIG NEWS! I AM SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE I AM A PART OF SEASON 3 @c4thecircle 🤪 Starting Tuesday 16th March at 9:15pm! I CAN’T WAIT FOR YOU ALL TO GET TO KNOW ME❤️⭕️ #c4thecircle #channel4 #circleseason3 #thecircle #c4 https://t.co/0Vvxr8jal2 — Tally Brattle (@BrattleTally) March 13, 2021

Tally Brattle: Age and background

Tally, who is 23 years old, runs a personal blog on Facebook, going by her full name Talatha Brattle.

Her online blog is where she shared a picture of a den her boyfriend built and arranged for her birthday, in April 2020.

As a GP receptionist, it appears that she has continued to work as a key worker during the Covid-19 pandemic.

@cavlarr – Considering we are in the midst of a crisis this legend somehow still managed to make my birthday the most… Posted by Talatha Brattle on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Meet Tally Brattle on Instagram

While it looks like Tally is loved up on her online blog, she doesn’t share any obvious pictures of a partner on her Instagram profile.

However, as we scrolled down, there was a glimpse of a possible boyfriend in the mirror, who captured an image of her looking glam on a bed.

She seems to enjoy dressing up, surfing, and going out with friends. Plus, Tally isn’t shy to show off her talents – she can do a headstand!

As we scroll further down, it’s no secret that Tally regularly goes travelling, with tagged locations including Ubud, Singapore and Bali.

