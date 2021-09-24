Why is Taskmaster censored? Swearing bleep explained











Taskmaster came back on our Channel 4 screens on September 23rd, but viewers were left confused when any swearing was censored.

The comedy show sees five TV-acclaimed funny people go to the ends of the earth to impress the Taskmaster Greg Davies and assistant Alex Horne.

This year, Guz Khan, Morgana Robinson, Alex Davies, Victoria Coren-Mitchell and Desiree Burch go head-to-head in a series of challenges.

However, the usual swearing that might crop up here and there – come on, they are comedians – is now being censored by Channel 4. Let’s look at why.

Why is Taskmaster censored?

The censored first episode of series twelve was accidentally aired.

Hosts Alex Horne and Greg Davies have since apologised after several Taskmaster viewers complained about the bleeped swear words.

Considering the Channel 4 show is aired after the watershed, which starts at 9pm, there would be no official rules for censoring to be in place.

According to the Channel 4 website, “‘the most offensive language’ must not be broadcast before the 9pm watershed”.

It also states: “After 9pm, whether or not offensive language is justified will depend largely on the audience’s expectations and the context.”

Have they always censored the normal version? #Taskmaster — Alex McMillan (@UndeniablyAlex) September 23, 2021

Has Taskmaster bleeped swearing before?

No, Taskmaster has always allowed comedians’ swearing to be aired – most of the time, anyway. In season four, the word ‘mega c**t” was bleeped out.

Viewers have usually found the language, which might be considered offensive, to be quite hilarious in previous series.

But fear not, as Greg Davies claimed that normal service (aka any swearing permitted) will be resumed from the next episode onwards.

So sorry the bleeped version of Taskmaster got accidentally played out tonight but I’m so delighted to see so many people livid about a lack of bad language. Normal service resumed next week. #XXXXup — Greg Davies (@gdavies) September 23, 2021

Viewers react to censored Taskmaster

Taskmaster viewers were not happy with the bleeped swearing, with many instructing Channel 4 “sort it out”, asking if it is now a child’s programme.

Here’s just some reactions from those who tuned in:

Not a fan of the censored #Taskmaster — The Waiting Room 😷 wear a mask 😷 (@TWRHQ) September 23, 2021

