Taskmaster: Who is Desiree Burch, season 12's American comedian?











Comedian Desiree Burch will be appearing on Taskmaster tonight (Thursday 7th October).

The 42-year-old comedian has had an extremely interesting career from working in the adult industry to being the narrator of a hit Netflix show.

Reality Titbit have found out how much the Too Hot to Handle narrator is currently worth and how she made her fortune including the obscure job that she did when she was younger.

What is Desiree Burch’s net worth?

The actress, narrator and comedian had an estimated net worth of £800,000 dollars before appearing as the voiceover on season two of Too Hot to Handle.

Since then her net worth is estimated to have skyrocketed up to around $5 million dollars due to her large following on social media and Yeezy sneakers.

It is thought that Desiree’s primary source of income has come from her acting career. She has featured in a number of shows including Jack in a Box and Master of None.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Is Desiree Burch married?

Desiree Burch is not currently married, however the comedian moved from Nevada in the US all the way to London several years ago to be with her British boyfriend. He encouraged her to focus on pursuing her comedy career in London.

However, the pair split and Desiree appears to currently be single. Although she did decide to stay in the UK residing in London.

She told the Evening Standard: “I like working here. It’s not so much about fitting into a box. My style is both highbrow and lowbrow. I’m both intellectual and filthy and those things co-exist a lot better here.”

Desiree’s Burch’s career explored

Desiree won the Funny Women awards in 2015, and has gone on to star in many TV shows, including Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You and The Mash Report.

She also hosts game show Flinch on Netflix as well as being the narrator of hit dating show Too Hot to Handle.

But did you know that Desiree had a very different and X-rated job before her comedy career took off? She previously worked as a professional dominatrix.

She said: “As a woman I’m going to be exploited anyway so why should I not be exploited like this – getting paid to do s–t that I do for free. I guess it’s a way to make the most money in the shortest time, but for me it was also a way of exploring myself on a basic level.”

Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns

