Taskmaster's Munya Chawawa says only one person is safe from his TikTok parodies











Munya Chawawa is one of five famous faces competing in the latest series of Channel 4‘s Taskmaster. And unless you’re one of the few people who’ve managed to resist downloading TikTok, you’ll know exactly who he is.

The British-Zimbabwean actor and comedian has become well-known and loved for holding a mirror up to society with his satirical parody videos.

The 29-year-old, who hails from Derby, has given his comedy treatment to politicians, royals, celebrities, and the general public.

And whether he’s poking fun at people’s reaction to the live-action Little Mermaid or singing about Boris Johnson resigning from his role as Prime Minister, he’s said only one person is safe.

Munya’s TikTok videos are hilarious

Munya has amassed a huge following of 1.4 million on TikTok, and at the time of writing, his videos have been liked 29.5 million times.

Take a look at some of his funny videos below and head to his profile if you want to see more…

Only one person is safe from his parody videos

While Munya has made parodies about some royal family members, he says the late Queen is the only person safe from his comedy treatment.

He told the Evening Standard that while some of his followers complained to him about the Monarch’s death closing banks and cancelling hospital appointments, he simply wouldn’t go there.

He said: “My job is to sit down and listen, and when I feel I’m able to convey how people are feeling and make them feel represented – that’s when I act.”

Find Munya on Instragam

Munya fans can find loads more content on his Instagram @munyachawawa.

Munya’s role in The Sandman

The comic recently landed his first Netflix role, playing demon Choronzon in The Sandman.

View Instagram Post

He almost burst with pride as he shared a video of his transformation into the character.

“Thought i recognised that demon,” one of his followers said.

While another told him: “I knew it! I Knew it was you. So proud of you”

WATCH TASKMASTER ON THURSDAYS AT 9PM GMT ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK