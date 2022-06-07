











The Bridge is officially back for its second series, where two teams will battle it out for a £200K jackpot. Teams will race to build a bridge over 1,000 feet of water in just 12 days. Let’s meet the contestants braving it this year…

It won’t be an easy challenge, as the bridge lies below a tower on an island between both beaches. There’s also a bigger catch, as only one person from the winning team will be taking home the prize pot.

Hosted by AJ Odudu, 16 strangers will be competing, with the help of adventurer and explorer Aldo Kane, who is joining the competitors in one of the 1,600 uninhabited islands of Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.

For series 2, there will be two teams separated into eight, including a Paralympian, ex-basketball player-turned-model, and sign language interpreter – to name just a few of the impressive contestants this year.

Team North Beach, The Bridge, Season 2. Pics: Channel 4.

Alim

Alim is a 31-year-old Londoner who works professionally as a sign language interpreter. Describing himself as a “hard of hearing, English/Indian, queer, Muslim”. He also thinks of himself as a leader and a meditator.

Hoping to use the money to help good causes, Alim is extremely competitive. As one of the only hearing people in his family, and having struggled with his sexuality and culture, he’s now in a place where he feels he can take on anything.

David

David, 36, from South Wales, is a lorry driver. He admits to being quite narrow-minded after growing up in a small Welsh town, but hopes that being taken out of his comfort zone will be beneficial for him.

Revealing that he struggles to hold down a relationship, he said the main woman in his life is his mom. David describes himself as a “Karl Pilkington-type character, moaning about most things in life.”

Rikaya

Rikaya, 30, was born and raised in Liverpool, before she made the move to London in her early 20s with just £400 to her name. She now runs her own fashion business and teaches yoga on the side, while working as an estate agent.

Highly competitive, she doesn’t like people who take themselves too seriously and don’t have a sense of humor. She plans to open her own yoga studio if she takes home the grand cash prize.

Crystal

Crystal, 52, who resides in Liverpool, grew up in a small town in Somerset before moving to Brighton aged 23 to find her true self. There, she underwent full gender reassignment surgery at the age of 30.

With no filter and describing herself as “brutally honest”, she has no time for liars, cheats or people who think they are better than others. However, be warned – she says you don’t want to get on the wrong side of her!

Frankie

Frankie, a 30-year-old speech and debate company CEO, was born in Canada but now resides in London. He was previously listed in Forbes 30 Under 30, and is a former Mr Canada who got to the final of Mr Universe!

However, things haven’t always been easy for Frankie. He was bullied at school for being gay and didn’t have the most privileged upbringing, which has now given him the drive to excel.

Keira

Keira, a 24-year-old from Wrexham, is currently in training for the Paris 2024 Paralympics to represent Team GB in taekwondo. So, what better way to practise than by building a huge bridge in return for money?!

She had her left arm amputated when she was 21 following an accident that happened aged 15, and says the decision to amputate was the best decision she ever made. She now works as a public speaker and disability ambassador.

Lotti

Lotti, a 20-year-old broadcast journalism student from Cornwall, recently moved to London. However, the pandemic put a pause to her gap year plans. The “born leader” thrives under pressure and is a “social butterfly”!

She revealed that she is often underestimated as a city girl who doesn’t want to break a nail, but added that she was raised in the wild countryside and isn’t afraid to get fully stuck in to a challenge.

Ethan

Ethan, 28, from Wiltshire, joined the army at the age of 21 by following generations of men in his family. He is currently a member of the Royal Military Police and has been deployed in Germany and Afghanistan, among other places.

If he won a significant amount of money, Ethan plans to give back to his parents to thank them for supporting him. He said he will make the extra effort to ensure his team mates are okay and that keeping team morale up is “integral”.

Contestant Ethan, The Bridge. Picture: Channel 4

Basit

Basit is on the South Beach team. The 27-year-old Londoner was raised by Nigerian parents near Dublin, before he later moved to London aged 18 to study finance. However, he quickly quit to pursue his dream of becoming a model.

If he won, he plans to save the money to have a big Nigerian wedding, and describes himself as a “hopeless romantic”. Having come out two years ago, Basit hopes to meet the man of his dreams sooner rather than later.

Alex

Alex, a 24-year-old Cambridge graduate from London, works as a private tutor and research assistant. If he won the grand cash prize, he would give back by supporting his grandma in Hong Kong after she helped pay for his education.

His strong analytical skills make him a “critical thinker”, while his optimism is a strength which he believes give him the determination to do anything he puts his mind to. However, he is prepared to lie, cheat and betray if he needs to!

Glasgow

Scotland-born Glasgow from London is currently a PhD student reading history of art at University College London. The 24-year-old also works in an art gallery. They revealed that they struggled with their sexuality for a long time.

Wanting to help people understand more about non-binary people, Glasgow volunteers with a charity which talks about and normalises LGBTQ+ issues in schools. They plan to pay off their student debts if they won.

Dawn

Dawn, a 48-year-old mother-of-four from London, works as a carer for the elderly. Having had a difficult child, she now “lives her life to the max with no regrets” and revealed she has never been married – despite the offers.

One day, she dreams of tying the knot in Las Vegas, and describes herself as an Alpha female. If she won, she hopes to use the money to extend her kitchen and put some aside to pay for her dream wedding when she finds Mr. Right.

Contestant Dawn, The Bridge. Picture: Channel 4

Kim

Kim, a 35-year-old account manager from north London, is now living for both her and her late twin brother after he died in early 2020. She has a passion for travel and laughs about people her age who are settled down with families.

As the family home lifestyle isn’t for her, she hopes to take her mum on a luxury holiday before going travelling if she won the £200K cash prize. Kim considers her best virtue to be caring for others and working well in a team.

Richard

Richard, a 36-year-old Birmingham resident who previously worked as a chef, traded in the long, unsociable hours for an IT sales career. The nature of his job means he’s highly competitive and believes in ‘work hard, player harder’.

Having gone through a divorce in his early thirties, he’s now ready to move on and thinks this is the adventure to help him achieve that. Richard thinks building relationships in a team is important, but isn’t afraid to “play the game”!

Lauren

Lauren, 29, from Stoke-on-Trent, works as a product manager for a confectionary company. In her spare time, she figure-skates, and describes herself as a “positive, enthusiastic and overly energetic” person.

If Lauren won a lot of money, she plans to buy herself a house and take her nephews to Disneyland. Let’s hope her great communication skills and sensible head will help her do just that!

Shaun

Shaun, a 29-year-old from Birmingham, grew up between Cornwall and the Philippines. He now works as a model having previously pursued a career in professional basketball, while working in a special educational needs school.

“Fuelled by pain”, he is extremely motivated and considers one of his biggest strengths to be his work ethic. Back at home, the contestant considers his mum his best friend and has a dream to help her retire with the cash money.

