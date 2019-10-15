University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

There’s a new reality series coming to Channel 4 this October which sees the return of Gogglebox’s Moffatt family to our screens.

Already, The British Tribe Next Door is the talk of the town, but not exactly for the right reasons. As soon as news of the show broke, it was condemned by critics for using colonising language and racist stereotypes.

So, what is The British Tribe Next Door? Here’s everything you need to know about the new reality series from start date to episode guide.

What is The British Tribe Next Door about?

The British Tribe Next Door describes itself as a “ground-breaking reality series” which sees Scarlett Moffatt and her family upend their life in County Durham for one in Namibia.

Their family home is reconstructed brick by brick in the middle of Namibia’s Otjeme village and 22,000 of their possessions are brought to fill the new house, making it a near-perfect replica.

The ambition is to present a “reverse anthropological exchange” and to allow the Moffatt’s to face criticism for the way they live their lives.

Alf Lawrie from Channel 4 explained: “For the first time in human history, British suburbia and Himba tribal life will co-exist side-by-side.”

When does it start?

The four-part series will start on Tuesday, October 22nd on Channel 4.

Episodes are an hour long and start at 9.15 pm.

It will conclude on Tuesday, November 12th. After broadcast all episodes will be available to watch on the network’s streaming site, 4oD.

