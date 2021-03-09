Who is the voiceover of The Celebrity Circle? Channel 4 narrator returns for celeb series!











Who is the voiceover of The Celebrity Circle? The hit series is back on our screens from March 9th, 2021, but who is the Channel 4 narrator?

Presented by Big Brother host Emma Willis, the spin-off show is a celebrity version of Channel 4’s The Circle, which is all being done in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

But as much as viewers are interested in the celebrity cast members, many can’t help but wonder who voices the reality programme.

So, who is the narrator of The Celebrity Circle? Let’s find out.

Who is the voiceover of The Celebrity Circle?

Sophie Willan

Comedian Sophie Willian provides the voiceover for The Celebrity Circle. The six-part celebrity series is airing a week before the new season of The Circle hits our screens.

Sophie is the familiar narrator behind the original programme too so it’s unsurprising that she has reprised her role for the celebrity version.

Sophie Willan: Career

Sophie Willian is an actress, comedian and writer.

She is known for starring as Ruby on Still Open All Hours, Zooelia on the mini TV series Animal TV and Jessie on Click & Collect.

Sophie also starred as Alma on the television sitcom Alma’s Not Normal which she developed as a pilot for BBC Two.

On her website, the comedian describes herself as “sharp, eccentric and provocative”. She was included in the 2017 BBC New Talent Hot List and got nominated at the Southbank Awards in 2018.

Sophie Willan: Instagram

If you want to find more about Sophie and what she gets up to in her free time, you can do that from her social media channels.

Sophie is on Instagram @sophiewillan and on Twitter under the same handle.

