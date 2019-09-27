Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Circle 2019’s very first live vote night took place on Friday, September 27th.

With the first week of the popularity contest underway, the tension is rising across the apartment block.

In the game where anyone can quite literally be anyone they want to be, confusion, betrayal and anxiety is rife in Salford’s Adelphi Wharf.

A live episode means one thing’s for sure – The Circle’s host, Emma Willis, is back!

Let’s see where to get Emma Willis’ black jumpsuit from The Circle’s live episode.

Emma Willis’ black jumpsuit

The very first live episode of The Circle series 2 aired at 10 pm on Channel 4 on September 27th.

And thriving off the thrill of it all and ready to dish the goss is the show’s striking presenter, Emma Willis.

Emma was looking stunning as usual, repping a very tight bleach blonde bun and a fashionable black jumpsuit.

Buy Emma’s jumpsuit online!

Emma’s stylish jumpsuit comes from Stella McCartney and to say that it costs a fair bit would be an understatement.

The black ensemble will set you back a mere £1,090 and is described as a “wool-blend jumpsuit”.

The outfit comes in a variety of sizes and can be ordered online from Net-A-Porter here.

Buy a jumpsuit just like Emma’s!

Unfortunately, Emma’s jumpsuit is probably out of the budget of most people but there are some great alternatives available.

Emma wears a black three-quarter length utility jumpsuit which was designed by Stella McCartney.

However, if you’re after the same kind of thing for a fraction of the price then head over to boohoo.com to bag yourself a very similar boiler suit for just £24. The boohoo design also comes in sand and khaki and features a waist belt and chest pockets.

