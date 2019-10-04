University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Beth Dunlavey has made quite the impression since she entered The Circle in episode 8 (Wednesday, October 2nd)… and for the wrong reasons.

It’s expected that viewers won’t favour some of the players, but this season has seen a unanimously dislike of Beth. This is mainly as viewers think she is calling the girl in her player profile – who she is catfishing – ugly. Beth considers the girl to be more “glammed down” in her words.

So, who is Beth Dunlavey from The Circle? Find out the five thing you need to know about her here.

Where is Beth from?

The 29-year-old beauty is from Newcastle. She’s a proper Geordie lass and you’d expect her to find her on the toon on a night out!

Beth is originally from Blakelaw in Newcastle, one of the city’s suburbs in the West End.

Beth is also of British-Iranian descent.

Brainy Beth

Beth wanted to highlight that she was brains and beauty from the get-go!

She studied at Newcastle College and obtained three A-Levels in English Language, English Literature and Sociology.

In episode 8 (Wednesday, October 2nd) she says she got a degree, but it is unconfirmed what and from where. She did graduate in 2012 though.

Is Beth single?

Yes!

She has no trace of a partner on her Instagram and nothing is known about any previous relationship.

She worked as a model

Beth was amid 12 other Geordie beauties on the shortlist for Chronicle Live’s Miss Sunday Sun contestant in 2008.

The contest was in collaboration with top North agency AM Models.

But Beth didn’t need any help from Chronicle Live as she ended up a model despite the fact she didn’t win! She’s had a variety of modelling jobs over the years.

Beth now works in business development.

Beth on Instagram

If you’re a fan of Beth’s on The Circle then be sure to follow her on Instagram @bethdunlavey.

She already has a following of over 1500 followers on Insta.

Her account is being run by her sister, Lauren, while she is in The Circle.

WATCH THE CIRCLE SERIES 2 EVERY NIGHT APART FROM SATURDAY ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE