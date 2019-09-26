University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

After a summer of romantic reality TV from Love Island to Celebs Go Dating, Channel 4 have thrown their hat in the ring with a brand new season of First Dates Hotel.

The fourth series of the hit dating show sees more singletons take to the Aquapetra Resort & Spa in Italy to seek the assistance of the C4 matchmakers.

Episode 4 (Thursday, September 26th) saw one of their best pairings of the season; that of Jesus lookalike Kurt and blonde beauty Amie.

So, who is Kurt? What happened with him and Amie after the cameras stopped rolling?

Who is Kurt?

Kurt Greenaway is a 30-year-old originally from Farnborough, Hampshire.

He entered the First Dates Hotel after being single for “two and a bit years.”

Speaking on what he was looking for from the experience and in a partner, Kurt said:

I do like someone outgoing, spontaneous, who wants to go out and about and do things off the cuff. But who also enjoys a cup of tea and a box of biscuits.

And the Channel 4 matchmaking team did a slap-up job with finding the bubbly Amie McIver. These two were a match made in heaven!

Kurt on First Dates Hotel

Kurt and Amie hit it off as soon as they laid eyes on one another.

Their date was one of the best we’ve seen this season and they were clearly a perfect match. They went from sharing personal stories to dressing up at the end of the night!

Kurt and Amie even went on a spa trip together. As they held hands with face masks on and made a toast “to the future,” it had some thinking this set-up would go down as one of Channel 4’s greater successes on the show.

Aww… I'm glad for Amie and Kurt 👏🏽 They make a cute couple 😊#FirstDatesHotel pic.twitter.com/hgXRJ0V0zM — Maya Simone 👑 (@mayasphere) September 26, 2019

Are Kurt and Amie together?

Unconfirmed. But from the looks of their Instagrams, probably not.

We’re sure fans of First Dates Hotel are questioning if love is really real anymore after so few relationships have worked out this season.

Despite the end of the episode concluding that Kurt and Amie “continue to crack each other up back home,” from their lack of Insta posting, they haven’t taken their relationship to the next stage.

As they both still follow one another, there is always the chance that they just haven’t made it ‘Insta official’ yet.

Kurt on Instagram

From the looks of Kurt’s Instagram, he hasn’t settled down with anyone as of yet.

His pics are mainly filled with family snaps, travels and partying.

You can follow Kurt on Instagram @kurtsubo.

