We’re into our first week of The Circle series 2 and already this season feels leaps and bounds ahead of the first.

With the new players now well-versed in crafty catfishing and new features added to the game which allow for more interactions between the players, just one week in and the game is hotting up!

But the most important new feature of series 2 is just about to drop.

The Circle 2019 will see viewer interaction become an integral part of the show, as each week viewers will be allowed to vote and influence the events of The Circle.

Here’s everything you need to know about the app, including what to anticipate from the new interactive features!

Weekly live show

One of the major changes to the format of The Circle is that series 2 will introduce a weekly live episode, hosted by Emma Willis and broadcast on Friday evenings.

The show’s 2019 launch gave us a taste of what to expect, with Emma Willis commentating from the studio, interviewing former contestants and the players’ family members. And this was all mixed in with footage from the episode.

The inaugural Friday live show will commence on Friday, September 27th and this will be viewers’ first experience of voting live on The Circle.

Last year, viewers could only vote for the “viewers champion.”

So this year will have an interesting turn of events with more audience participation as the show develops.

How to vote on The Circle app

You can download the app for free on the App Store and Google Play.

But before you are able to vote, you will need to enable in-app purchases – don’t worry, they won’t charge anything to your account!

Not much has been revealed about what Friday’s live vote will have in store but we hope there’s the chance to save your favourite contestants, just like in Love Island or The X Factor!

So far the vote has been open for one question: Which dance are you best at?

What else is on The Circle app?

Not only can you vote on the app, but Channel 4 also uploads loads of great content from the show in a ‘Daily Drop.’ This is a highlights reel of all the best content from The Circle episodes.

You can get to know the players better, as there are profiles for each contestant including those who have been blocked.

The Circle app also has segments – clearly taking inspo from the Love Island app – such as “what we learnt on Day…”

