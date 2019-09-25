University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Circle is back on Channel 4 for a second series and this time there are some key changes to the show.

Not only has it upped the ante with its format – with more surprise players introduced, a bigger cash prize and a weekly live show – but they have changed locations!

The first series was filmed in an apartment block in West London but now they have moved north to Salford, in Manchester.

But where is the apartment block where The Circle is filmed? Can you rent or buy the apartments?

Where is The Circle apartment block?

The Circle apartment block is actually in the Adelphi Wharf Phase 1 building in Salford.

It is located at 11 Adelphi Street, Salford, M3 6DZ.

Reportedly, the local residents were supposed to be hush-hush about the location of the apartments, but considering there is a giant neon circle currently on the side of the building, it’s not unsurprising that passers-by would recognise what was happening there!

The building has 206 residential units, roof-top gardens and a gym. And it is just 15 minutes from Manchester’s city centre.

Adelphi Phase 2 and 3

There are two more Adelphi Wharf buildings currently in development.

The first only opened last year!

Phase 2 is still under construction but is set to open this month. It is the smallest of all three with 163 units.

Phase 3 is the largest of all the apartment blocks, containing 224 residential units. Phase 3 is also set to open September 2019.

How much do the apartments cost?

A one-bedroom flat in the Adelphi Wharf Phase 1 block was up for sale on Right Move for £145,000.

It is unconfirmed what the average rental price is, but a two-bedroom flat to rent was advertised on Zoopla in the block for £975 per calendar month or £225 per week.

Back in March 2019, Right Move advertised a one-bedroom flat in the Adelphi Wharf Phase 1 block for £735 per calendar month, which equates to just under £170 per week.

With nine players in The Circle apartment block, that’s costing them £1525.50 per week!

