The Circle is back on Channel 4 for a second series and there have been many changes made to up the ante this year.

One change which is shaking up the game is the addition of more players than last year. It’s only the second week and already Emelle, Sy and Judy have been blocked.

As Judy – or Richard Madeley as everyone else apart from the players know him – was blocked in episode 7 (Tuesday, October 1st), there was space in The Circle for some new players to enter.

The following night saw Beth Dunlavey and Jack Quirk introduced to the game.

So, who is Jack “the lad”? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Jack?

Jack Quirk is a 29-year-old who works as a children’s event organiser living in Edinburgh, Scotland.

His LinkedIn shows he works for a company called JumpStation, which is a trampoline park in Livingstone near Edinburgh.

Before Jack worked in children’s events he was working as a VIP host. But as he is approaching 30-years-old, Jack decided he needed to shift away from the “Peter Pan” lifestyle and grow up.

Why is Jack on The Circle?

Unlike many of the other players, Jack Quirk is entering The Circle completely as himself. Nothing has been altered about his player profile.

As his jobs have always been about getting people to like him, Jack is confident he’ll be able to make an impression on the rest of the players, without altering anything about himself.

But that’s not to say Jack doesn’t have tactics for the game! His plan is to “flirt with the pretty girls and get all the lads on side.”

In episode 8, Jack said he’s “going to stay ambiguous and just flirt with all of them.” So, lookout Georgina, Brooke, Ella and Beth… and, of course, “Sammie” AKA Jay!

Does Jack have Instagram?

Yes!

Like many of his fellow players, Jack Quirk already has a bit of a following on Instagram. He has over 1700 followers already.

From Jack’s Instagram we can see he’s a keen party boy and globetrotter. It’s not surprising to find him in Ibiza and the Thai islands. He also can be spotted partying with the likes of Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard.

You can follow Jack on Instagram @jackquirk_.

