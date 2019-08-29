University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

TV’s most bizarre, dystopian, social media-exploring series is back for round two this year!

The Circle kicked off on Channel 4 in September last year and saw viewers everywhere gripped by its strange social experiment nature. The series follows a group of contestants, or “players”, who move into a refurbished block of flats in London. They never meet face to face and only speak via the show’s own social media interface, The Circle.

So you can be whoever you want to be, as the show’s first-ever winner Alex Hobern – or shall we say, Kate – discovered!

So what do we know about the show’s return? When does it start and what is new? Plus we check in on Alex one year after the show ended.

Alex Hobern on life after The Circle

Since Alex won both the game against the other players and was also ranked as the viewer’s champion, he left the show with a crazy £75,000 prize!

The 26-year-old comedian now works fulltime as a presenter and content creator on both YouTube and Instagram. He frequently collaborates with The Circle runner-up Freddie Bentley and sometimes Sian Owen.

Alex’s YouTube channel currently has over 12,000 followers and he uploads vlogs weekly. His comedy sketches and clips are uploaded daily to his Instagram account @alexhobern where he has 107,000 followers. You can also follow Alex on Tik Tok.

Seems like pretending to be ‘Kate’ did great things for Alex’s career, so will a new contestant also catfish to win?

When does series 2 start?

As of yet, Channel 4 has not released an official start date for The Circle series 2.

It will definitely fall in the latter half of September and definitely after Saturday the 14th.

The first season kicked off on Tuesday, September 18th back in 2018. So there’s a chance it could fall in that same week commencing Monday, September 16th.

We will update this page with the confirmed start date once it has been released.

Until then, check out the promo for this series to wet your appetites!

There’s a new twist!

The show will run for longer than the first season and will feature a weekly live episode headed up by a brand new host.

In the first series, Alice Levine and Maya Jama were the hosts but this time around, Channel 4 have roped in seasoned presenter Emma Willis to do the job.

The weekly live episode will put more power in the viewers’ hands than before, allowing for more interactivity between the viewers and players.

And also they’ve upped the prize money to £100,000 this year so the stakes will be doubly high!

