University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A brand new season of The Circle lands on Channel 4 on Tuesday, August 24th!

The second series of the groundbreaking and ambitious reality TV show will feature new twists, brand new live episodes and a new host. Expect the unexpected when it comes to The Circle.

Taking a leaf out of winner Alex Hobern’s book – who won catfishing as his girlfriend, Kate – the 2019 cast have stepped up the game. There are now two catfishes in the mix from episode 1, as 26-year-old James is masking as a single mum whereas 43-year-old Katie is pretending to be her eldest son.

So, who is James Doran, or as we should call him “Sammie”?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Circle’s latest catfish!

Who is James from The Circle?

James Doran is a 26-year-old from Liverpool who works as a recruitment consultant.

He works for Michael Page in Manchester, where he is now based.

James is signing up to The Circle catfishing as 26-year-old “Sammie,” a single mother to son Charlie.

Speaking to Channel 4 about his motivations to pose as a single mum, James said:

I have enormous admiration for single mums. I was raised by a young single mum. I have nothing but respect for the her or anybody else in that position, to be honest, single mums give up everything for their children which is why I chose to present as Sammie in The Circle.

James has big plans for the prize money as well, as he also pledged to set up a hostel for vulnerable mothers and children, so they would not have to sleep without a roof over their heads.

James on Instagram

As he implied in his pre-show interview with Channel 4, James is a real mummy’s boy. His Instagram is filled with pictures of him and his mum, Lisa.

James also shares pictures of his friends, travels and family time.

You can find him on Instagram @jamesdoran92 . He currently has just over 700 followers, but we’re sure this will rocket after his appearance on The Circle.

Meet James’ girlfriend

Out of James and his girlfriend, Rachael Tsai, Rachael definitely is the one who posts all the couple pics… she’s barely traceable on James’ Insta profile!

Rachael is also from Liverpool and works as a swimwear designer. She runs her own brand called Tsai Swimwear and sells through the Asos Marketplace.

Check out Rachael’s Instagram for all their cutest couple pics @rachael_tsai.

WATCH THE CIRCLE SEASON 2 TUESDAYS AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE