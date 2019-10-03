University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

We’re into the second week of The Circle series 2 and now tensions are really running high.

Who is catfishing who? Who can the players really trust?

Although the viewers at home can see all of the action, the remaining players are still oblivious to the harsh realities of the game. And with Richard Madeley – AKA “Judy” – now blocked from The Circle, it’s time for two new players to enter and shake up the place.

Brunette beauty Beth and Jack the lad entered in episode 8 (Wednesday, October 2nd).

So, who is Beth? We found her on Instagram to find out more about her!

Who is Beth?

Beth Dunlavey is a 29-year-old from Newcastle who entered The Circle in episode 8.

She studied at Newcastle College and obtained three A-Levels in English Language, English Literature and Sociology.

Beth explained that she’s got beauty and brains and that she has a degree. It is unknown where Beth studied for her BA but she graduated in 2012.

She is of British-Iranian descent.

Beth on The Circle

The glam brunette beauty is toning things down to play the girl next door. She is using someone else’s photos rather than her own.

In the episode, Beth explained that she has “been judged a lot by [her] looks in life.” She explained that people think “she’s just going to be shallow” or not a “nice person” because of her looks.

Beth continued: “It’s the same story, it doesn’t matter whether it’s girls or boys. I have that feedback constantly and it’s a bit frustrating.”

She’s hoping to win on personality alone!

Beth on Instagram

Beth already has over 1500 followers on Instagram, but we’re certain this Geordie lass’ following will rocket after her appearance on The Circle.

She perfectly fits the bill of Insta-girl, posting all her best outfits, selfies and more. From the looks of her Instagram, Beth is a single gal who loves to travel.

Beth basically looks like the ultimate Love Island contestant!

You can follow her @bethdunlavey.

While she is in The Circle, her account is being run by her sister, Lauren.

WATCH THE CIRCLE SERIES 2 EVERY NIGHT APART FROM SATURDAY ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE