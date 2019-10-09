University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Circle series 2 is quickly hotting up as the final approaches on Friday, October 18th. Friends are turning on friends and the foundations of trust that have been built over the past week have been crumbled by the twists and turns.

Episode 14 (Wednesday, October 9th) saw yet another player enter the game… it’s getting hard to keep track of all the contestants at this point!

Busayo Twins is a 24-year-old from Camden, London entering The Circle catfishing as a middle-class white male called Josh who she thinks will be the ultimate popular player.

So, who is Busayo? We found the player on Instagram to find out more about her!

Busayo on Instagram

Busayo’s IG account it filled with all her best selfies, outfits, travel snaps from Barcelona and Marrakesh to South Africa and Israel, along with all her work and involvement with politics.

Already, Busayo has over 2600 followers on Instagram.

While she is in The Circle, Busayo’s account it being run by her friends.

Talking politics

Busayo’s Instagram also shows that she is heavily involved in politics. She has appeared on the BBC and Victoria Derbyshire!

She also shares her own views in Instagram Stories. Busayo mainly discusses Brexit and has a series called ‘Brexit Talk.’

In her Instagram bio, Busayo also shared a link to her Soundcloud account where she runs a podcast called The Fourth Way. You can hear the podcast here.

It is unknown what Busayo does or studied at university, but she graduated from the London School of Economics in 2016.

Follow Busayo on Twitter

If you’re after even more content from Busayo then Twitter is where you need to be.

Busayo’s Twitter account features even more politics and current affairs talk. You can follow her on Twitter @busayo_twins.

She also has a YouTube account where she has posted one video discussing the R Kelly scandal and its wider implications. Check out Busayo on YouTube here.

WATCH THE CIRCLE SERIES 2 EVERY NIGHT APART FROM SATURDAY ON CHANNEL 4

